Export: Tackling ECOWAS non-tariff barriers

Recently, at the fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) in Lagos, key stakeholders in the Nigerian export sector converged to discuss the severity of the Non-Tariffs Barriers (NTBs) on trade in ECOWAS sub-region and proffered solutions. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Statistics have shown that bilateral trade among African countries is only seven per cent. However, African leaders have been concerned about the low volume of trade in the continent. Sadly, many countries in Africa even prefer to trade with Europe, U.S, China and other Eastern European countries for them to improve their volume of trade. No doubt, there are lots of lacunas that have been acting as impediments to the growth of African GDP (Gross Domestic Product). However, those in export and import of goods in the continent have identified proliferation of Non-Tariffs Barriers as a major challenge threatening increase in volume of trade in the continent.

MANEG’s inputs

In a bid to arrest the appalling situation posed by Non-Tariffs Barriers on trade facilitation in the ECOWAS sub-region, MANEG members involved in export alluded to the fact that NTBs policy was already threatening Nigeria’s $47.3 billion market share in the regional trade. They said things would become worse unless the Federal Government, private sector operators, local manufacturers, exporters and importers wake up to put things in order. The Group Chairman of MANEG, Chief Ede Dafinone, stressed that the solutions to the ECOWAS’ Non- Tariffs Barriers should comes in the nick of time considering the recent imposition of full import duties on transit goods by the Government of the Republic of Benin. Speaking at the occasion, while delivering a speech titled: ‘The Implication of Impository and Retaliatory Tariffs and Non-Tariffs Barriers on Trade in ECOWAS Sub-Region,’ President of National Association of Nigerian Traders, Dr. Ken Ukaoha, said that the on-going gang up by some ECOWAS countries in the region following the introduction of illicit tariffs called Non-Tariffs Barriers on Nigerian bound cargoes transiting to their countries was already weakening Nigeria’s strength in the ECOWAS region, in terms of its trade volume and market share control in the ECOWAS sub-region and sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). He explained that Nigeria currently controlled $47.3 billion out of the $58.4 billion region’s trade surplus in ECOWAS, with only Cote D’ Ivoire having $3.4 billion, while all other countries in the region have a deficit in trade balance. Ukaoha noted that total trade of the region averaged $208.1 billion. In addition, he said that export projection in the region was approximately $137.3 billion, while imports total about $80.4 billion. The NANTS president disclosed that the main active countries in ECOWAS sub-region in terms of trade were Nigeria, which alone accounts for approximately 76 per cent of trade, followed by Ghana (9.2 per cent ) and Cote D’ Ivoire (8.64 per cent) respectively. He, however, pointed out that currently, some ECOWAS countries were beginning to frustrate Nigeria’s economic interests, mentioning Ghana and Benin Republic via the introduction of illicit tariffs or non-tariff barriers to trade in order to check Nigeria’s growing strength, which is not in tandem with the ETLS (ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme).

Litany of Non-Tariffs Barriers

Indeed, tariff is the key instrument of cross border exchange of goods. Tariff is tax imposed by a government of a country or supernational union (like ECOWAS) on imports or exports of goods. Existing examples of NTBs •Nonrecognition of animal (quarantine) sanitary certificates.

•Closure of border (Aflao Togo- Ghana) at 6:00 pm while neighboring borders are still open thereby placing undue pressure on economic operators.

•Multiple number of check points along Nigeria corridors.

•Nigeria’s persistent import prohibition list.

•Persistence of illicit payments at the borders and along the corridors.

•Non-recognition of documents issued by the ECOWAS Brown Card National Bureau by Police Officers.

•Lack of Uniformity in the issuance of 90 day residence permit to visiting ECOWAS businessmen. •Issuance of Work permit for $300 per year by Ghana to ECOWAS citizens doing business in Ghana.

Strategy to resolve NTBs

•AfCFTA as an export opportunity presents yet a more serious challenge •Under the AfCFTA, State Parties must exhaust, eliminate and resolve all NTBs raised at intra-REC level using the resolution mechanisms in place in each REC before escalating a complaint or trade concern to the AfCFTA level (a confirmation of the principle laid down in Article 19(2) of the AfCFTA Agreement).

•Can this be possible under an ECOWAS region where there is a litany of NTBs.

•Where is this resolution mechanism at the regional (ECOWAS) level?

•If there is, which member state will obey?

•If it exists, why do we still have Ghana and more annoyingly, surreptitious deployment of GUTA (NSAs) in locking Nigerian traders shops and nothing can be done either by ECOWAS or even Heads of State?

•As long as political will cannot be mobilised by the regional body to deal with NTBs and retaliatory actions, optimisation of trade benefits shall continue to remain elusive.

Possible actions from OPS

•Removing NTBs on intra- ECOWAS trade requires more than the political process of negotiating their elimination, and OPS (especially Nigeria) has political clout to mobilise such actions. •MANEG should conduct a mapping of the NTBs and Retaliatory tariffs in ECOWAS as a precursor for actions.

OPS and other BMOs should begin to preach, actuate and activate transparency around NTMs among their members (he who goes to equity must go with clean hands).

•Demonstrations and corridor boycotts to demand for rights are tools that attract sympathy and ignite shame/actions for solution among officials. At least a recognition of the place of PS in MS and Region’s economy and particularly: Recognition of job creation capacity of regional trade by PS Recognition of revenue generation capacity (that the 0.5 per cent ETLS levy and other duties come from the PS and now some MS are not paying community levy and therefore the reliance on the 0.5 per cent).

•Consideration of legal options (approaching the ECOWAS Court of Justice for clear interpretation of the extant trade rules/protocols). •OPS can jointly set up functional reporting mechanism/propel regular (quarterly or biannual) situation analysis and review meetings. •Advocacy for Regulatory convergence of technical NTMs (SPS measures and TBT) should be pursued by ECOWAS policymakers – ideally towards international

standards.

•Advocacy for the complete removal/destruction of all the warehouses located along the corridors (no-mans’ land).

•Cause the institutionalisation of regular dialogue/consultation mechanism btw the ECOWAS Commission and PS (all relevant Departments – Trade, Customs, Agric, PS/Infrastructure, legal, EIBD, e.g) for exchange of notes, review of strategies, develop new agenda.

•Removing NTBs on intra- ECOWAS trade requires also a functioning reporting mechanism to allow the private sector to raise problems and to detect NTBs. The TFTA NTB reporting mechanism can serve as a benchmark for the ECOWAS region. •Accelerate the formulation of a common Trade Policy of the ECOWAS community and harmonization of ECOWAS/ WAEMU regulatory legal frameworks (to aid predictability of measures.

Benin Republic

Still reeling from the effects of Nigeria’s border closure on its economy, the government of the Republic of Benin had imposed new import duty of CFA9 million (N6.5 million) per transit truck on Nigeria-bound cargoes transiting through the country, which were exempted from all forms of duty under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols on transit goods. The situation, which is already over 46 days old, resulted to Nigerian exporters suffering losses as their cargoes remained within the Benin Republic borders, while those with deep pockets had to pay more to transit the goods via the sea link. The move appeared to be a pay back over Nigeria’s closure of some borders in 2019 that lasted more than a year. The Republic of Benin stopped 3,700 Nigerian-bound cargo-laden trucks from Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo at Ilakoji – the border between Togo and the Benin Republic. It was gathered that the Benin authorities claimed it suspected the goods were not produced in West Africa. By law, a transit good is not supposed to be charged for import duties in the transiting country, it is expected to just pass through, but the trapped trucks can still not cross the Ilakoji and Seme borders till date, according to importers.

Last line

Nigeria, the largest economy in the ECOWAS sub-region, needs to stand firmly for its right in terms of trade in the sub-region so that these smaller countries will not continue to bring up more tariffs that will pose threats to her economic interests.

