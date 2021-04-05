Export: Vandals complicate Nigeria’s N376bn sesame business

Bayo Akomolafe

Exporters of sesame seed are finding it tough at the seaports as thieves and vandals would not let their consignments go free without pilferage.

Findings revealed that the country, which has capacity to produce about 500,000 tonnes of the seed valued at N376 billion ($800 million) in the global market, is making efforts to further boost annual production capacity to 800,000 tonnes through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

It was, however, gathered that activities of thieves had assumed a new dimension since the price of sesame increased last year from $1,000 to $1,600 per tonne in the international export market.

It was gathered that export terminals and the trucks laden with the produce are the target because of the current value in the international market. A docker, who does not want his name in print, said that attacks on containers were carried out in the night by thieves from Sapokoji village.

The source noted that they found their ways into the terminals through canoe, looking for trucks laden with exports such as sesame and cocoa. In some cases, he explained that the thieves attacked trucks while In the queue to enter port or invade the terminal base on information from unscrupulous drivers.

So far, instability had made production gone down from 900,000 tonnes in 2012 to 500,000 tonnes in 2020 because of the activities of terrorists in the middle belt and other parts of the country where the seed is produced in large quantity. It was learnt that the major importers, Japan, Turkey and China, use the seed for baking, medicine, cosmetics, confectionery, biscuits and animal feeds.

Worried by the huge loss incurred by the exporters, a bill to curb pilferage of cashew, cocoa and sesame and other exports along the port roads and inside the port is being put together by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The Bill of Carriage, when it becomes law, would lead to regulation of haulage in the country, especially in the port to curb activities of dishonest truckers and thieves operating in the port industry.

The Executive Secretary of the Council, Hassan Bello, said that exporters should be careful and know who they entrust their export cargoes with. He stressed that access to the port had become a problem, saying government was working to work on the various challenges at port and access roads.

It was gathered that more than 10 cases of container pilferages occured between ware houses and ports since the beginning of this year. Investigation revealed that unknown to the shipper and agent, the key and the seal o f such consignments are tampered with before getting to the port. In some cases, it was gathered that the consignments would disappeared completely. It would be recalled that in 2020, Japan entered an agreement with Hope Afresh Foundation to establish a sesame seed processing facility with N72.17 million ($197,736) to boost the seed production in Taraba State.

The project is being funded by Japan under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects. According to the National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria, the country has the capacity to generate almost $1 billion annually from the both the white and black sesame seed if well harnessed.

President of the association, Mr. Sheriff Balogun, said in Abuja that the seed was a commodity that would help the Federal Government achieve its diversification bid if the right policies and programmes are put in place.

