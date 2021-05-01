News

Exports: Stakeholders tackle govt over inadequate training for SMEs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Critical stakeholders in export and trade sectors have slammed governments at different levels, saying that made- in- Nigeria- goods have not gained enough export recognition due to inadequate training for small and medium enterprises operators. One of the stakeholders, Dr. Sam Zuga, who was recently a special guest at the Arahah famers market, said Nigerian local goods producers have great skills and ingenuity, but lack adequate training on how to penetrate the global market through export. Zuga called on various arms of government in the country to put in place operational legislation to back the ease- of- doing- business policies of this present administration, so that owners of small businesses can leverage the training opportunities available in it to grow their enterprises.

He explained that his organisation was partnering with the promoters of the Arahah famers market, because it has proven to be a fresh and potent idea that will lift many households, especially rural women out of poverty. “If Nigerian government really wants to help local producers of goods export their products, they should train people to comply with the standard you want them to operate in.

I advise governments to learn how to train. ” Arahah famers market is a fresh idea in Nigeria and that is why I am here to partner with the promoters. Also speaking, the Convener of Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI) Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia, noted that made in Nigeria goods have the potential to compete favorably anywhere in the world, if government and other stakeholders can partner to bridge the existing gaps in small scale industry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EdoJobs boosts tech education, donates laboratories

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Skills Development Agency, Edo- Jobs, has donated laboratory equipment to secondary schools that emerged winners of science quiz competition for government-owned senior secondary schools in the state. Addressing journalists after presenting the equipment to the schools, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Science and Technology, Mrs. Birgitta Eno Okodugha, said the donation […]
News

Politics’ not career, but service vocation, says Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained that politics was not to be seen as a career opportunity, but as an avenue to serve and contribute to the growth of society.   Speaking on ‘Politics 101 with Peter Obi’ platform, Obi said taking on […]
News

Why we produced new Chi Exotic, Ice Tea cans

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Marketing Director, CHI Limited, Toyin Nnodi, has said the new Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea was carefully produced to attract and nourish consumers tastes and choice. She said the new and attractive 330ml Can was the latest innovation from Chivita. Nnodi said: “We desired to launch Nigeria’s favourite fruit juice brand in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica