Exports: Stakeholders tackle govt over inadequate training for SMEs

Critical stakeholders in export and trade sectors have slammed governments at different levels, saying that made- in- Nigeria- goods have not gained enough export recognition due to inadequate training for small and medium enterprises operators. One of the stakeholders, Dr. Sam Zuga, who was recently a special guest at the Arahah famers market, said Nigerian local goods producers have great skills and ingenuity, but lack adequate training on how to penetrate the global market through export. Zuga called on various arms of government in the country to put in place operational legislation to back the ease- of- doing- business policies of this present administration, so that owners of small businesses can leverage the training opportunities available in it to grow their enterprises.

He explained that his organisation was partnering with the promoters of the Arahah famers market, because it has proven to be a fresh and potent idea that will lift many households, especially rural women out of poverty. “If Nigerian government really wants to help local producers of goods export their products, they should train people to comply with the standard you want them to operate in.

I advise governments to learn how to train. ” Arahah famers market is a fresh idea in Nigeria and that is why I am here to partner with the promoters. Also speaking, the Convener of Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI) Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia, noted that made in Nigeria goods have the potential to compete favorably anywhere in the world, if government and other stakeholders can partner to bridge the existing gaps in small scale industry.

Like this: Like Loading...