Exposed: NNPC, NPA , NIMASA others failed to remit N2trn into FG’s Account –Senate

The Senate has revealed that some government-owned enterprises failed to remit over N2 trillion operational surplus to the Federal Government coffers.

But a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation, claimed that the unremitted fund might be to the tune of N3 trillion. Interestingly, this is coming at a time when the country is running a budget deficit of N5.2 trillion.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, made this disclosure when the Minister of Finance, Ahmed Zainab appeared before the Committee over the failure of some government-owned enterprises to remit operational surplus into the Federation Account.

Although, the chairman did not categorically mention the agencies involved but the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are believed to be among the big spenders which have failed to remit funds into the Federation Account.

He hinted that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation had confirmed the development to the committee, lamenting that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation was not firm in collecting the operational surplus hanging in those agencies.

“We discovered that 10 government-owned enterprises which we have identified in the beginning of trying to bring these government- owned enterprises and subsequently increasing to about 50 to 60 GOE.

“The reconciliation done so far by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is in excess of over a trillion naira going to like N2 trillion or thereabout and these monies are still hanging in the hand of these agencies and we have asked the Office of the Accountant General on what are they doing to get the money into the government coffers and we discovered that they are giving them a payment notice without necessarily following up this process.”

He added: “We have tried to audit the accounts of these agencies year-inyear- out for the past five years and some of the revelations are scary. How do we explain that an agency of government that has provision in the budget for Capital, Overhead and Personnel in their audited account, they have gross revenues of N500 million and they are asking for N200 million?”

Senator Adeola further revealed that the investigation had also led to the willing exit of some agencies, notably among them NAFDAC, NIGCOMSAT, NOTAP and NEREC, from the budget of the government while relying on their internally generated revenues to fund aspects of their operations, adding that this would reduce their dependence on federal budget and assist in reducing budget deficits.

In her response, the minister commended the committee for the ongoing probe of revenue remittances as she acknowledged that in recent times, there had been noticeable increase in revenue from agencies directed to pay in revenue to the CRF as required by the law, adding that the executive arm of government were also scrutinizing the application of the template of calculating and deducting operating surpluses by agencies of government to ensure that the right amount are paid to the government.

