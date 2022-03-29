Exposing Nigeria’s hidden talents, geniuses

The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation recently held its Annual Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) EXPO where a lot of young people with hidden talents and skills were showcased. CALEB ONWE reports.

The exhibition was said to have been conceived to promote research, development and the global competitiveness of Nigeria in the area of science, technology and innovation.

Successive editions of the annual event have continued to reveal that Nigeria could compete favourably with the industrialised countries, if its local potentials were properly harnessed and developed.

This year’s edition being the 6th in the series, showcased a lot of innovative ideas that had been incubated and hatched by different people and organisations.

Participants who attended the events wondered why Nigeria still depends on China and other places for importation of its consumables, when there are talents to be horned and some of these items manufactured in the country.

A glance at some of the quality goods and technological innovations on dispkay, shows that the country has not showed enough commitment to popularise Made-in-Nigeria products

One of the products that held participants spell-bound was that presented by the students of Government Science and Technical Secondary School, Area 3 Garki, Abuja and Government Secondary School, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The students did not only surprise people by the innovations they presented, they also won laurels. Both schools were adjudged to have broken the records in the scientific competition at the National Junior Engineers,Technicians and Scientists (JETS) category .

While Government Science Technical College Area 3, Garki, Abuja came second for the production of re-useable sanitary pads from banana trunks, Government Secondary School, Gwagwalada came third for producing an automated water sprinkling system project.

Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello who went on a guided toured of the exhibition stands, commended the students and pledged to ensure that the right policies would be implemented to help the inventions get to the next level.

Bello said FCT Administration would remain committed to the development of science and technology education in the FCT.

He said the realisation of the crucial role of Science and Technology in the overall development of countries has encouraged the FCT Administration to continue to support programmes like the Science and Innovation EXPO.

The FCT Secretary for Edu- cation, Malam Dahir El-Katuzu, who also visited the EXPO stand of the two schools, expressed amazement and vowed to support any policies that will ensure that the student’s inventions were not consigned to the shelves. He also called on parents to encourage their children and wards to take on science and technology subjects in schools.

According to him, science and technology have become imperative to living in today’s world and efforts must be made to encourage students to overcome the phobia for mathematics, which is the bedrock of science and technology education.

Director, Department of Science and Technology of the FCT Education Secretariat, Kola Olobashola, said that FCT schools had always been innovative and even clinched 3 top prizes at the 2021 edition of the EXPO. He attributed the success of FCT Schools in Science and Technology Innovation to the support of the FCTA as well as adequate preparations by the students and schools.

He said: “We make sure each of our schools has a particular innovation peculiar to it and its local community and when programmes such as this come up, we showcase the best of what our schools have to offer.

“We also acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the FCT Minister and the Administration for their support in helping us inculcate a culture of science, technology and innovation in the lives and hearts of our students.

“The FCT school system does not tolerate any gaps in its teaching process. We do not entertain gaps and when there are challenges, the system rises up and fills them. For instance, the FCT Education Secretariat’s E-learning platform was effectively deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Earlier on, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said the EXPO was a platform for bringing Inventors, Researchers, Scientists, Government, Academia, Private Sector and many other stake holders together for the purpose of sharing ideas for Research, Development, Innovation, and Commercialization of research results.

“The EXPO is a prime opportunity to present to Nigerians, the 2022 Revised National Policy on Science, Technology and Innovation (NPSTI) and commission for the first time in the history of our country the Nigeria Science, Technology and Innovation Television (STI TV).

“The 2022 Revised National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (NSTIP) is a document which I believe will not only serve as a principal document for the full diversification of the Nigerian economy and be a lasting legacy to both present and future generations of Nigerians for the promotion of a knowledge economy.

“The STI television will be used for extensive advocacy to inculcate Science, Technology and Innovation as part of our everyday life in the country,” the minister said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...