Exposing relationships online responsible for break-ups –Annjay Chioma

Annjay Chioma is a young lady that believes there should be no limit to working hard for someone’s dreams. As a model, singer and a multi-talented beauty entrepreneur, Annjay has gradually built a brand that is fast gaining acceptance in the society. In an interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the petite beauty speaks about the husband snatching trend in the entertainment industry and why parents have a lot to do in educating both young boys and girls about making money on the fast lane

What keeps Annjay going despite all the scary, bad news on social media?

God is always on the side of the right ones. Fear is not for me because I know who my God is.

Your Beauty business has many products like Annjay Lashes, Annjay Cosmetics and Cura Sunglasses. What inspired the idea of adding shaper wear brand?

The society and my career inspired this move in my business. Everywhere I go, I hear a lot of people say ‘Annjay, you look beautiful. I like your shape. You look so straight without any stomach fat. I want to be like you. What can I use?’ These are the questions every woman I come in contact with asks me. And as a model, you all know and I must do everything possible to stay in shape, right?

So, the idea to help others was born. We have a lot of women in our society today with potbelly and this is really disturbing. Some would say my husband said I no fine again. I’m no longer attractive.

The good news is that Annjaysexy Shapers is here to help any beautiful woman out there with a potbelly to get back to shape. We want to restore women’s confidence back. Our products are not made in Nigeria.

Any reason you chose fashion and beauty business?

I went into the business because I like it and it’s part of my profession as a singer and a model. I started doing business before I went into journalism but not as big as it is now. Annjay products are international now. We have our clients all over the world. We have Annjay hair, Sunglasses, Sexy Shapers, Cosmetics and more. I have been a businesswoman for quite some time.

The truth is that journalism prepared me for everything I’m today. So, at a point, where I can no longer combine both because my hands were full, I stopped working as a journalist and ventured into full business, alongside my music career.

These days, there is so much going on online. Can you marry or date your friend’s ex-lover or ex-hubby?

Marrying my friend’s former lover or husband is a no go area for me. I don’t find it attractive at all. In fact, it’s just like trying to revenge my innocent friend who has done nothing to deserve such.

Sometimes, I ask myself where is our conscience? Is there no more conscience? I will never be the reason why someone’s marriage breaks down or relationships. Honestly another person something no dey enter my eyes.

What’s your take on celebrities ‘snatching’ people’s men?

The truth is that you cannot snatch or steal an honest man or woman. You can only snatch a cheat, who is like a public toilet that anybody can use and dump.

People should stop attacking my gender more when issues like this come up. Blame the man for cheating and blame the woman for not saying “No” despite knowing full well that he is a married man.

Are you currently in a relationship? Are there tips of how you secure your happy relationship?

I’m in a good healthy relationship, which I really don’t like talking about in media. The question is can some people endure? Tolerate their faithful partner?

In every relationship, quarrel must come. I’m not talking about physical fighting, before some people misinterpret me. Misunderstanding straightens relationship.

It’s just like brother and sister quarrel while growing up. And also stop expecting too much when you have nothing to offer and already a liability to your partner. Nobody is holier than the other; nobody is perfect. Just balance things up and hand everything to God.

What is the major reason you are keeping your relationship private?

What happens between you and your partner is no one’s business but when you are flaunting your relationship online, it becomes Public Liability Concern (my own explanation of PLC) where everyone has a say.

You kiss, you post; you bath together, you post…ah! Kilode? You should show the world where you are intimate too to complete it. I will show the man in my life to public at the right time and it’s not going to be every time. We both don’t like flaunting our relationship online because it kills more and that doesn’t mean we are hiding it.

Being private and hiding is not the same. Too much exposure on Social media brings nothing to relationship but pains.

Can you forgive and take back a cheating partner?

Maybe! For me, it’s a big NO but life happens.

With all going on in the industry, do you think female celebrities are wayward as perceived by the public?

Everybody can’t be same. Why always female? Who tells the public it’s only women that are wayward? Let’s balance this up by adding males too. That James is a thief does not make Daniel a thief. I totally disagree on this one.

People say there is so much enmity in the entertainment industry. How true is this?

Is there any place in the world that people don’t have enemies? Even in families, enemies are there. Among friends’ circles, there are enemies. Not just entertainment industry alone. Enemies are everywhere.

What will make you unfriend and block a onetime close friend?

Can I ever unblock someone I considered a monitoring spirit? Hell “No”. I’m not afraid of her but I don’t like negativity around me or business. I am closing all doors against bad energies. Annjay is busy.

With the rate of ritual killings amongst the youth, what’s your advice to young girls of these days?

Parents have a lot of work to do. Both genders need to be educated. You can make money, become that boss you wanted without killing an innocent person like you. Ladies need to stop looking for ready made by all means. Many of my gender don’t want to work. N30,000 and N50,000 monthly is considered peanut to them.

They only want to bath, eat, ride good cars, bleach the skin and sleep. Same thing as the other gender too. Listen up guys! You can be whatever you want to be without killing anyone. I have done a job of N5,000 as monthly salary back then. My big brother was against it but I needed experience as at that time and not money.

The experience took me to where I’m today and where I’m going. I worked in media where I earned N25,000 as salary. I make six times of it monthly as a commission I get from Adverts I give to different media houses, including where I was working back then. One can make it positively in this country. You just have to climb that ladder to success gradually.

After your song ‘Ije Love’, we are yet to hear another song from you. Are you taking a break?

Take a break for what or for who?

I’m working on a new song this New Year with a popular producer.

Music career is a serious business. How are you coping with running different businesses, being a model and managing your passion for music?

The truth of the matter is singing is a different career and so is entrepreneurship. I’m managing two careers and one is paying more than one. If you are an artist and your only source of income is singing or modelling, then you are still sleeping. I’m very active in both careers.

Income from my businesses is the reason I can still say I am not letting my music career go.

What are some of the changes that you would like to see in the entertainment sector?

It is so sad that majority of Nigerians love lewd songs but with good beats. They don’t care what the musician is singing. So far as it is a danceable beat.

So, if you’re doing good songs, Nigerians wouldn’t look your way, unless you join the trend to sing unpleasant and moral deficient lyrics. However, we need more ever green songs like that of Tuface Idibia, Sound Sultan, Onyeka Onwenu and the likes.

What’s the most unpleasant thing you have read or heard about yourself?

Very funny! I read on social media some time ago that Annjay did cosmetic surgery on her boobs. It was so funny, because I have never thought of such. I am not against those that did or plan to, but surgery is a no, no for me.

How have you been coping handling series of businesses?

It’s been grace of God Almighty. I work when others are sleeping. I work even when I don’t feel like. I attend to businesses even in midnight.

What lessons have you learnt as an entrepreneur doing business in Nigeria?

Do not trust people with your business and money. A lot of people don’t value friendship when it comes to money matters. Some will owe you but when it’s time to pay up, they turn it into fights.

Do you have plans to extend your business to other parts of Nigeria?

That is our ultimate goal. Presently, we are in Lagos and Abuja.

What are your plans for 2022?

My plans so far, is work, work, work.

How did you spend your Valentine’s day?

I spent Valentine’s Day with the most handsome, caring and romantic man of my life. I also showed people around me love by sending them edible things.

