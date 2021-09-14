Business

Exposure risk to COVID-19 72 hours after negative test 0.1%

Posted on

The risk of exposure to COVID- 19 while traveling after all passengers’ test negative 72 hours is less than 0.1 per cent That’s according to a unique study that examined real-world customer data on Delta’s COVIDtested flight corridors between New York-JFK, Atlanta, and Italy’s Fiumicino International Airport.

 

The peer-reviewed study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings showed a single COVID-19 molecular test performed within 72 hours of departure could decrease the rate of people actively infected onboard a commercial aircraft to a level that is significantly below active community infection rates. For example, when the average community infection rate was at 1.1 percent, infection rates on COVID-19-tested flights were 0.05 percent.

 

The Georgia Department of Health and Mayo Clinic conducted the study in conjunction with Delta. “We are going to live with COVID-19 variants for some time.

 

This real-world data – not simulation models – is what governments around the world can use as a blueprint for requiring vaccinations and testing instead of quarantines to re-open borders for international travel,” explained Dr. Henry Ting, Delta’s Chief Health Officer.

 

 

A single molecular test performed within 72 hours of departure can decrease the rate of active infection onboard a commercial aircraft to a level that is several orders of magnitude below active community infection rates. Individuals who tested positive by both the rapid antigen and confirmatory molecular tests were considered true positives and were not allowed to board.

 

There were no false-positive rapid antigen tests.

