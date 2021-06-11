News Top Stories

Expunge Sharia law from 1999 Constitution, Catholic Bishops tells NASS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…says it shows inequality, under representation backed by constitution

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on the National Assembly to expunge all references to Sharia Islamic law from the 1999 Constitution. This was contained in a memorandum presented to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review co-signed by the CBCN President, Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, and the Secretary of CBCN, Bishop Camillus Umoh and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The Bishops argued that such references show a constitutionally backed gap of inequality and under- representation in the Nigerian judiciary, and insisted there must be an end to the established status that Islam enjoys in the constitution before Nigeria can have lasting peace and unity.

They noted that the 1999 Constitution, which was an imposition of the military, has put Christians and adherents of other religions at a disadvantage in any place with a Muslim majority, and urged the lawmakers to project the secularity of Nigeria pursuant to Sections 10 and 38 of the Constitution as no other religion is recognised by the supreme law of the country except Islam. The memorandum reads in part: “There was no time Nigerians convened as individual stakeholders or as represented citizens to decide on or give it to them as a binding law or constitution.

The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a product of and an imposition of the military. “Bearing this in mind, therefore, the particular aspect we want to address for this Review of the 1999 Constitution has to do with the place Islam as a religion has assumed in our constitution vis-à-vis our national life, to the extent that the 1999 Constitution has put Christians and adherents of other religions at a disadvantage in any place with a Muslim majority. “Complaints abound about the lack of adequate compliance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against the establishment of any state religion, respect for the freedom of religion, including the right to freely change one’s religion, and equality of all religions before the law. In particular, there have been complaints about the special bias, recognition and prominence accorded to Islam in the Constitution of this nation, Nigeria “The framers of the 1999 Constitution created Sharia Courts for Muslims. This explains why a Christian cannot be appointed as Kadi under the laws of the states or Grand Kadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal. “Thus, we conclude that while Muslims exclusively have a court that regulates their affairs and to which they can exclusively be appointed as judges, the same cannot be said for the Christians, or people of other religions. This shows a constitutionally backed gap of inequality and under-representation in the Nigerian judiciary.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Protests: Nigeria loses N700bn in 12 days, says LCCI

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

  Rewane: Ongoing protests’ll intensify inflationary pressures   Following the mass disruption of socioeconomic activities by #EndSARS protesters nationwide, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce Industry (LCCI) disclosed yesterday that the Nigerian economy had suffered an estimated N700 billion loss in the past 12 days.   President of LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, in a statement in […]
News

Tragedy as flood destroys 15 LGAs in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Tragedy struck yesterday when flood rendered hundreds of people homeless in 15 local government areas out of the 34 local government areas in Katsina State as a result of torrential rainfall being experienced this year. The Executive Secretary of the state’s Emergency Management, Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, disclosed this to journalists in Katsina. Nasamu […]
News

Makinde makes U-turn, postpones school resumption

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Following a series of criticisms against his administration’s decision to reopen schools Monday next week amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday made a detour, postponing the resumption of schools. The government had earlier directed all terminal classes including Primary Six (Pry 6), Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica