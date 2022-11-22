News

Extend APPEALS project, Lagos tells World Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…says 8,000 farmers benefited from project in 5 years

 

Following the positive impact of the Agro-processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project on farmers’ productivity in the State, Lagos State Government has appealed to the World Bank for an extension of the project.

 

The request was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed that APPEALS Project in the State has empowered about 8,000 farmers, especially women and youths in the last five years.

Olusanya called for an extension of the APPEALS Project programme when World Bank and APPEALS Project representatives who were in Lagos for the 9th Implementation Support Mission to Lagos paid her a courtesy visit on Monday.

 

APPEALS project is a Lagos State and World Bank-assisted project in conjunction with the Federal Government aimed at enhancing the agricultural productivity of small and medium-scale farmers and improving value addition along priority value chains – Poultry, Aquaculture and Rice under the Lagos APPEALS project.

 

Speaking during the courtesy visit, the Commissioner assured World Bank and APPEALS Project National Coordinating Office representatives that Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu and the Lagos State Government are ready to cooperate and do the needful for more farmers to benefit from the project if extended beyond the September 2023 deadline.

 

Olusanya during the visit also presented cheques to five farmers, who are Women and Youths Empowerment Programme beneficiaries as insurance benefits over the recent loss in their poultry farm as a result of Avian influenza, which led to the death of their birds.

 

The five beneficiaries – Hameed Osiyemi, Yahya Mohammed, David Christiana, Moromoke Olanrewaju and Omolara Ojo, were given between N50,000 and N210,000 as insurance benefits by the First Adequate Benefits Insurance Brokers Limited.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

OLUWABEEVEE, Nigeria’s NEXT Superstar?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For a rarely talked about state, Ekiti has churned out a lot of famous, talented superstars in Nigeria’s rapidly growing musical scene. In previous years the likes of Yinka Ayefele, Sasha P, Goldie have comfortably flown the Ekiti flag in Nigeria’s musical scene while In recent years the likes of Zlatan, Falz, Niniola, Teni have […]
News

PHOTOS: Niger Government Remodel Kontagora, Minna General Hospitals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Niger State General Hospitals are witnessing major changes since their construction some 40-50 years ago. Gov Abu Sani Bello is recording another landmark achievement in the Health Sector as Kontagora General Hospital is currently undergoing reconstruction. This is coming after the commencement of the reconstruction of Minna General Hospital which has been left in a […]
News

School feeding: Kwara begins screening of 4,500 food vendors

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Kwara State government yesterday commenced a week-long medical screening exercise for 4,500 food vendors ahead of the official take-off of its Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the state.   “We are screening 4,500 food vendors across the 16 local government areas for students of Primaries One to Six.   The Federal Government will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica