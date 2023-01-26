News

Extend deadline for return of currencies NLC tells CBN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has said the redesigning of some naira currencies and insistence on the January 31 deadline for return of old notes was beneficial to the rich but harmful to a majority of Nigerians who were struggling to survive on a daily basis.

Wabba, who spoke during a media engagement with members of Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) on Thursday in Abuja, thus called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for continued use of the N1000, N500 and N200 notes beyond January 31.

While noting that the CBN failed to properly think through the policy and its implementation, Wabba insisted that the newly redesigned notes were not widely circulated for use and many Nigerians especially those in the rural areas would be thrown into more hardship should the CBN go ahead to enforce the decision on the last day of January.

He said: “We align ourselves fully with the position of Senate because we go to the rural areas. We have workers in rural areas. We have many of our local governments that don’t have banking facilities and some of those areas are even very hard to reach.

“We call for this policy to be reviewed, and to give extension so that all the old notes can then be mopped up by the bank. We call on CBN particularly in areas where you don’t have banks, don’t just go to one or two local governments like they did in Borno. Don’t select places and then tell the media that you are doing the right thing, you are doing the wrong thing.

“The new notes are not in circulation and the old notes are being rejected. They are pushing people to the wall and very soon people will react.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Again, Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Yaba Bus Terminal

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated the Yaba Bus Terminal, four years after the project was conceived. The bus station, which was built by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), was an ancillary infrastructure that would complement the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line currently being constructed by the Sanwo-Olu administration along […]
News Top Stories

APC: Why we beefed up security at National Secretariat

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Caretaker/ Extraordinary C o nve n t i o n Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe has explained that the present security situation in the party is briefed up by the party because of the situation in the country.   According to him, the present COVID-19 situation in the country is worrisome to the […]
News

Abuja bound Max Air’s flight suffers bird strike, makes air return

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A Max Air’s Abuja bound aircraft yesterday suffered a bird strike ten minutes after take-off from the Aminu Kano International Airport, (MAKIA), forcing the aircraft to return to Kano. The Max Air B737 plane with registration number VM1645 which was slated for take-off 1.30 pm had about a 30 minutes delay. The aircraft later took […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica