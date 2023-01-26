Extend deadline for return of currencies NLC tells CBN

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has said the redesigning of some naira currencies and insistence on the January 31 deadline for return of old notes was beneficial to the rich but harmful to a majority of Nigerians who were struggling to survive on a daily basis.

Wabba, who spoke during a media engagement with members of Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) on Thursday in Abuja, thus called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for continued use of the N1000, N500 and N200 notes beyond January 31.

While noting that the CBN failed to properly think through the policy and its implementation, Wabba insisted that the newly redesigned notes were not widely circulated for use and many Nigerians especially those in the rural areas would be thrown into more hardship should the CBN go ahead to enforce the decision on the last day of January.

He said: “We align ourselves fully with the position of Senate because we go to the rural areas. We have workers in rural areas. We have many of our local governments that don’t have banking facilities and some of those areas are even very hard to reach.

“We call for this policy to be reviewed, and to give extension so that all the old notes can then be mopped up by the bank. We call on CBN particularly in areas where you don’t have banks, don’t just go to one or two local governments like they did in Borno. Don’t select places and then tell the media that you are doing the right thing, you are doing the wrong thing.

“The new notes are not in circulation and the old notes are being rejected. They are pushing people to the wall and very soon people will react.”

