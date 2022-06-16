News Top Stories

Extend voter registration by two months, Reps tell INEC

The House of Representatives has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the ongoing voter registration by at least 60 days. The call was consequent upon the adoption of a motion brought by the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), during yesterday’s plenary. Kalu, in the motion titled “Need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), deploy additional staff and voter registration machines across the country” said the exercise is scheduled to end on June 30.

He said the decision to suspend the registration is in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 requiring INEC to suspend the CVR at least 60 days before an election. The lawmaker said he was aware that in April INEC declared that about 42 per cent of the registration recorded since the commencement of the exercise on June 28, 2021, was invalid with about 20 million unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Kalu said: “Cognisant of the large numbers of unregistered eligible voters willing to be registered as evidenced by crowd seen at various registration centres resulting in congestion; “Concerned by reports of of voter registration machines, inadequate manpower and personnel at registration centres which may lead to frustrations among prospective registrants and in some cases, unrest at some registration centres; “Also aware of calls from concerned citizens and civil societies urging INEC to extend the voters’ registration deadline to accommodate eligible voters desiring to register for their PVCs.” He argued that if nothing is done to improve the shortage of voter registration equipment and extend the deadline for voter registration, millions of Nigerians will be disenfranchised thus jeopardizing the integrity of the 2023 general election. In his contribution, Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), proposed an amendment to reduce the proposed extension from 60 to 30 days in fairness to INEC. “This is so that INEC will be able to collate data and produce the cards in time for the elections proper.

He called on Nigerians to ensure they try and register within stipulated timeframes so that INEC is not overburdened,” he stated. The Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia), proposed an amendment to provide specialized registration centres for the elderly, the vulnerable and people living with disabilities to ensure their rights are not frustrated. In his submission, Ibrahim Isiaka further proposed an amendment to ask the Committee on Electoral Matters to find out why INEC halts voter registration. This is especially as the process is called ‘continuous voters registration’.

He called on the committee to report back to the House within a week for the House to take a decision on the issue. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, however, reminded Isiaka that the fact that there is an election makes it mandatory for a periodic end to the exercise before elections, as stipulated by the Electoral Act. Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), called for the registration process to run till a short time before elections as it is done in other climes. The motion was voted on and adopted as amended. The motion was passed when Gbajabiamila put it to a voice vote.

 

