Extension of primary: INEC changes goalpost in mid-game –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party said the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for party primaries by six days amounts to change of goalpost in the middle of the game. PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologungba who spoke at the venue of the party’s convention, told the electoral body that certainty of elections is the bedrock of democracy. He warned that the consequences of the extension would be grave for the country. Said him: “The bedrock of democracy is certainty of elections and the fact that the rules are clear to every participant; and you cannot shift the goalpost in the middle of the game.”

