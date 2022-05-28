News

Extension of primary: INEC changes goalpost in mid-game –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party said the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for party primaries by six days amounts to change of goalpost in the middle of the game. PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologungba who spoke at the venue of the party’s convention, told the electoral body that certainty of elections is the bedrock of democracy. He warned that the consequences of the extension would be grave for the country. Said him: “The bedrock of democracy is certainty of elections and the fact that the rules are clear to every participant; and you cannot shift the goalpost in the middle of the game.”

 

Our Reporters

News

JUST IN: Sri Lankan PM resigns amid economic crisis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned amid mass protests at the government’s handling of the economic crisis, officials say. The move came as the island was placed under curfew after violent clashes between Rajapksa supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, reports the BBC. At least 78 people have been injured in the […]
News

2020 Africa Film for Impact Festival (AFFIF) and awards kicks off Nov 3

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Over 4,731 films submitted, 128 qualifies for screening All is now set for the 2020 Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) and Awards. The highly anticipated event is billed to start tomorrow, November 3 – 7, 2020 via virtual access. With over 10,000 film entries, 128 films made the official selection to screen at the […]
News

Anambra decides: Voting begins

Posted on Author Reporter

  Voting has started at Ugwu Na Adabe 1 and 2 Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area As at 7:40 am, INEC officials had arrived Eri Primary School, Otuocha 1, polling unit 004 where there are 1162 number of registered voters. Voters are gradually turning out to check their names on the list being […]

Leave a Reply

