External elements using dissenting voices to disorganise LP –Dep Nat Chair

Everybody thought all was well within the ranks of the Labour Party until recently when a court ordered some members of the National Working Committee of your party to stop parading themselves as leaders of the party. These leaders were later suspended by other members of the committee from the party. What is happening within the party?

When you see an organisation like the Labour Party coming out in this manner, you should expect that the establishment won’t be happy and it will fight back. Those who want to maintain the status quo, I mean those who want to maintain power at all costs. I am referring to those who want to ensure that those who are poor are getting poorer and those who are rich continue to be rich. Someone once said that ‘Nigerians are working for the government and that the government is working for the very few’. When you see this kind of change coming, you should expect that there will be battle from within and outside the party. This is what is playing out.

Why do you say so?

It’s not a secret that one of the parties currently parading themselves in this manner actually raised the hands of the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, during one of the campaign tours. This fellow, not minding the fact that he is a member of the National Working Committee of the Labour Party, went ahead to endorse Governor Abiodun who is a member of the APC for a second term.

Who is that sir?

(Abayomi) Arabambi who is the suspended National Publicity Secretary, the event was widely published and televised in the media. We are in possession of photographs and video clips of the events where he did so. That should tell you something about what is happening within the party. Interestingly, this person is claiming to be a member of the Labour Party. A national leader at that, we know how he promised the APC in Ogun State that he would ensure that the Labour Party did not have any candidate of the party to contest against Abiodun and he did that. What he did was to destroy all the legal processes of the party in the various courts to achieve this sinister aim. Such people would now tell you that they want to go and take over the affairs of the party.

Are you pointedly accusing the ruling APC of instigating this crisis within the party?

I can’t categorically say so but what I can say is that the handwriting is written boldly on the wall for all to see. If somebody like Arabambi should be seen endorsing the Ogun State governor for re-election and he is among those calling for the removal of the National Chairman and other members of the National Working Committee then you should know where the problem is coming from. I am not pointing accusing fingers at anybody.

Is there any court order restraining Abure and others from parading themselves as NWC members?

I don’t see how that matter has to go to court. There are internal measures for addressing disputes in the party. As a trade unionist, I know that organisations have mechanisms for addressing disputes within such organisations. There are procedures that you must follow before running to court. If you run to the courts, they will tell you to return to the party if you haven’t followed laid down procedures as enshrined in your organisation’s constitution. Now, there is no court ruling that has indicted or convicted anybody in the party. You know as I do that if somebody accuses me and takes me to court, I remain innocent until proven guilty by the court. Has anybody been convicted in this matter, no! As a matter of fact, another court has stated that ‘don’t do anything to the status quo’. So, which one do we implement? If these people are not mischievous, assuming that if that is the case that the court has actually said they should stop parading themselves, what are we supposed to do? We should have a proper NWC meeting. Was that done?

Are you saying that wasn’t done?

I was called on the phone to attend their meeting but when I got there, I said no, this can’t be a meeting of the National Working Committee of the Labour Party. I asked them if we were having a pre-meeting. I told them that we should see this as a pre-meeting where a proper meeting would be fixed so that we can meet and discuss the issue but they said no. It was a case of some people doing wuru wuru to get the answer.

The National Legal Adviser of your party in a chat with me stated that four members of the NWC couldn’t have attended the meeting because of the consequential court order and that one member had died leaving 11 to take the decision. He added that the decision was validly taken as seven members formed a quorum. What do you have to say to that?

If that was the case without conceding to the argument, there is another judgment that says they couldn’t act the way they acted. Let’s assume that was the case, the NWC is made up of 15 people, why will six people say that they have suspended four members?

The other faction said, seven of them took that decision…

The seventh person later apologised, saying he was not properly briefed with respect to the agenda of the meeting before attending. They called some other people on the phone who declined their invitation.

So, the NWC meeting was never properly constituted? How do you convey a meeting?

You do that through a notice of a meeting. Let them show us the notice of the meeting?

They stated that the Assistant National Secretary of the party did that…

If he (assistant national secretary) did that, let him show us a copy of the notice and the platform where he issued it. We have several platforms for conveying such information.

But he said the National Secretary had been suspended…

I’m not conceding to his argument but if the National Secretary had been suspended, can’t they get the smallest person in the committee to issue the notice and send it to the platform.

Are you saying that was never done?

That was never done. This is why I said these people are acting some script handed to them by some elements outside the party. After declaring yourself, you now asked people to break the door. Is that what they should have done? Is that what the court asked them to do? Let’s assume that the court said they (the chairman and others) have been suspended; do they have to break the doors? Many people in this group cannot come out with clean hands. Akingbade who is one of the arrowheads of this group ensured that the party never had governorship candidates in Ogun and Ondo. His actions affected my senatorial ambition too.

Don’t you think the crisis within your party will leave many of your supporters so disappointed?

Nigerians should not be disappointed at all. Nigerians should also realise that the caliber of people that we are fighting is so powerful in their demonic world. They are very good at manipulating people. Nigerians are conversant with their shenanigans, so you cannot rule out the fact that there will always be some willing tools in the Labour Party to use. You cannot rule that out. This has been the strategy of the APC since inception; it has always been an adversarial platform. We are very happy that we know how to manage the crisis. We are very conversant with their approach to politics and we know how to solve the problem they created for us. There are elders in the Labour Party. I mean people with their heads. We have our trustees, you know that the NLC and the TUC are the owners of the Labour Party and they are willing to wade into the crisis.

What steps have these labour organisations taken so far to resolve the issue?

We have agreed that the NEC meeting of the party will be held in the next few days.

Will every member of the NWC be part of the meeting?

Why not, we will invite them to be part of the meeting and whatever decision that would be taken will also stand.

When will the meeting be held?

Just give us between now and the next 21 days.

Do you think this crisis will impact negatively on the petition of your Presidential Candidate at the election petition tribunal?

No! It cannot. They are two different issues.

Has Mr. Peter Obi made any effort to intervene in the crisis within the party?

Mr. Peter Obi cannot just throw himself in the ring. Like I said, the major trustees of the party are already on top of the issue.