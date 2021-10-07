Business

External reserves climb to $37.57bn

Nigeria’s external reserves rose to $37.57 billion on October 4, from $36.78 billion on September 30, 2021, latest data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. This means that the reserves increased by $785.84 million in five days.

The reserves, which, following the sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for 90 per cent of the country’s export earnings) and the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, were on a downward trend for most of last year and the first seven months of 2021, have maintained an upward trend since towards the end of August. Analysts attribute the current surge in the external reserves to Nigeria’s recent raising of $4 billion through Eurobonds as well as the country receiving $3.35 billion as its share of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s $650 bilion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) – about SDR 456 billion – allocation, which came into effect on August 23. The SDR, an international reserve asset created by IMF in 1969 to supplement its member countries’ official reserves, can be exchanged among governments for freely usable currencies in times of need.

In announcing the take-off of the $650 billion SDRs, which are aimed at helping IMF membercountries cope with the impact of COVID-19 crisis, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, stated at the time that “the SDR allocation will provide additional liquidity to the global economic system supplementing countries’ foreign exchange reserves.’’ Analysts at EFG Hermes had projected a few weeks ago that the IMF SDR allocation could push Nigeria’s external reserves to $40 billion by the end of this month.

