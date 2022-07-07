Business

External reserves climb to $39.25bn

Posted on

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have risen further to $39.25 billion, according to the latest data obtained from the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Between June 6, 2022 and July 4, the reserves rose by $830 million from $38.42 billion to $39.25 billion, the apex bank’s data showed. New Telegraph’s analysis of the data indicates that since falling to $38.42 billion on June 6, 2022, the external reserves have maintained an upward trend.

Analysts attribute the reserves accretion of the last few weeks to the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s forex earnings) remaining above $100 per barrel in the last two months as well as CBN reducing forex allocation to the official market. New Telegraph recently reported that worsening forex scarcity in the official market had compelled some banks to start informing their customers interested in purchasing foreign currency to meet needs such as, international school fees, upkeep and rent payments, as well as Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) and Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), to submit their applications in advance.

In a report last week, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers predicted that as the foreign exchange scarcity worsens and with CBN unlikely to step up its intervention at the Investors and Exporters’ ( I&E) window in the near term, the country’s external reserves could drop to $35 billion by the end of this year. They noted that a $35 billion external reserves level would cover goods and services import of between five and six months, adding that “with that reserve level, we expect CBN to maintain its current monthly intervention in the FX market.”

 

Our Reporters

