Business

External reserves drop by $170.91m in 8 days

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The nation’s external reserves fell by $170.91million in eight days to $39.27billion as of July 26, 2022, from $39.44billion on July 18, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. New Telegraph’s analysis of the apex bank’s figures indicates that the reserves had maintained an upward trend from June 6 when they stood at $38.42 billion to $39.44billion on July 18. Analysts had attribute the reserves accretion of during the period to the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s forex earnings) remaining above $100 per barrel in the last two months as well as the CBN reducing forex allocation to the official market.

However, analysts believe the steady decline in the CBN’s dollar buffers in the last few days is as a result of the regulator stepping up its intervention in the foreign exchange market in a bid to tackle the scarcity of dollars which has led to a weakening of the naira in both the official and unofficial (parallel market) forex markets.

The worsening forex scarcity in the official market had compelled some banks to start informing their customers, interested in purchasing foreign currency to meet needs such as, international school fees, upkeep and rent payments, as well as Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) and Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), to submit their applications in advance. In a recent report, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers predicted that as the foreign exchange scarcity worsens and with the CBN unlikely to step up its intervention at the Investors and Exporters’ ( I&E) window in the near term, the country’s external reserves could drop to $35billion by the end of this year.

They noted that a $35billion external reserves level would cover the import of goods and services import of between five and six months, adding that “with that reserve level, we expect the CBN to maintain its current monthly intervention in the FX market.” According to the analysts, “the recent shortage in dollar supply amidst increased demand has worsened the pressure on the naira. Though the exchange rate at the I&E window has remained stable due to the sustained intervention in the FX market by the CBN, there has been considerable depreciation at the parallel market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

CBN adjusts exchange rate to N413.96/$1

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For the third time in less than a week, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) has again adjusted the value of the naira further down. Data on the apex bank’s website yesterday, shows that the local currency has been adjusted to N413.96 per dollar from N413.67 per dollar and N413.49/$1 on Tuesday and last Friday […]
Business

Asaju, spectrum expert, bows out of NCC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

After 17 years of meritorious service, former Director of Spectrum Administration Department of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Oluwatoyin Asaju, an engineer, has bowed out of the regulatory body, with encomiums from management and industry experts, having turned 60. Asaju, who led the team that managed the 3.5Ghz Band Auction process that attracted fame and […]
Business

Subsidy: Living with protest-induced fuel scarcity

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

A week-long fuel scarcity crippled economic activities in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs on account of planned fuel subsidy protest that never was, ABDULWAHAB ISA recounts Abuja metropolis and adjourning settlements experienced acute fuel scarcity last week for no known reason. The planned protest against fuel subsidy removal by members of the organised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica