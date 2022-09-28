External reserves drop by $454.77m in 2 weeks

The country’s external reserves fell by $454.77million in two weeks to $38.46billion as of September 23, 2022, from $38.92billion on September 9, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. According to a communique issued by the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the end of its meeting yesterday, the external reserves increased marginally by 0.39 per cent to $38.46 billion at end-August 2022 from $38.31 billion at end-July 2022, “despite continued demand pressure.” Indeed, analysts attribute the decline in the external reserves in the last few days, despite the high price of crude oil, occasioned by the Russia-Ukraine war, to the CBN’s interventions in the foreign exchange market, which are aimed at tackling acute fx scarcity that has resulted in the weakening of the naira in both the official and unofficial (parallel) markets.

The scarcity of forex in the system recently compelled some deposit money banks to announce the suspension of the usage of naira debit cards for international transactions. Before the suspension, the lenders had reduced the monthly international spending limit on Naira cards to as low as $20 and directed their customers, interested in purchasing foreign currency to meet needs such as, international school fees, upkeep and rent payments, as well as Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) and Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), to submit their applications in advance.

In a recent report, analysts at CSL Research predicted that as the CBN continues its interventions in the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, the country’s external reserves could drop to $35billion by the end of this year. They noted that a $35billion external reserves level would cover the import of goods and services import of between five and six months, adding that “with that reserve level, we expect the CBN to maintain its current monthly intervention in the FX market.” As the analysts put it, “the recent shortage in dollar supply amidst increased demand has worsened the pressure on the naira. Though the exchange rate at the I&E window has remained stable due to the sustained intervention in the FX market by the CBN, there has been considerable depreciation at the parallel market.

