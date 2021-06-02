External reserves drop by $727m in one month

Nigeria’s external reserves fell by $727million to $34.246 billion as of May 27 from $34.973 billion as of April 27, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed yesterday. Following the sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for 90 per cent of the country’s export earnings), as well as the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the external reserves have been under pressure in the last eighteen months resulting in a weakening of the naira. For instance, in its January 2021 Economic Report, CBN said: “As a consequence of the lower foreign exchange receipts, the official external reserves declined. External reserves stood at $35.44 billion at end-January 2021, a decrease of 2.8 per cent and 3.5 per cent from $36.46 billion in December 2020 and $36.73 billion in anuary 2020.

“At that level, the external reserves’ position could cover 6.1 months of import for goods and services and 8.2 months of import for goods only,” it added. The apex bank’s data also shows that the reserves dropped by $1.1 billion in February, falling from $36.19 billion on February 1 to $35.09 billion on February 26. Similarly, the reserves lost $178 million in March, dropping from $34.99 billion on March 1 to $34.82 billion on March 31.

Indeed, although the external reserves briefly headed north in mid- April, rising to $35.254billion as of April 16, between then and May 27, the reserves lost $1.008billion. This is despite oil prices rebounding to close to $70 per barrel in recent months. Analysts believe that the external reserves are yet to feel the impact of rising oil prices, because CBN has been clearing the huge backlog of forex demand in the market, which stood at $2 billion as at September 2020. According to the communiqué issued at the end of the two-day meeting of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) last Tuesday, “the Committee noted the external re-serves declined marginally to $34.17 billion as at May 21, 2021, from $34.29 billion as at end-April 2021. This reflects sales to the foreign exchange market and third-party payments.”

Furthermore, in its fourth quarter 2020 economic report, CBN stated: “During the fourth quarter of 2020, total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the bank stood at $5.62 billion, an increase of 28.7 per cent above the level in the preceding quarter. “This was attributed, largely, to the increased interventions in BDC and I&E windows during the quarter. The total foreign exchange sales, however, saw a decrease of 46.1 per cent below the level in the corresponding quarter of 2019. “Further disaggregation showed that BDC sales and I&E sales rose to $1.36 billion and $1.62 billion from $0.34 billion and $0.39 billion, respectively, in the preceding quarter. Similarly, Interbank sales and SME intervention increased by 12.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent to $0.16 billion and $0.31 billion, respectively, from the levels in the preceding quarter.

“The Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and matured swap transactions, however, fell by 12.8 per cent and 62.9 per cent to $1.71 billion and $0.46 billion, relative to the levels in the preceding quarter.” New Telegraph had reported earlier this year that the apex bank sold foreign exchange amounting to $21.18 billion to authorised dealers between January and November last year. However, the figure is $13.40 billion less than the $34.58 billion the regulator sold to authorised dealers in the corresponding period of the previous year. Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Ltd predicted in a report, at the weekend, that the external reserves will continue their downtrend and could drop to $33 billion this month.

As the analysts put it, “oil prices will rise and fall;… external reserves depletion to continue ($33 billion) and naira will appreciate at the parallel market if CBN sells more dollars.” In its bid to conserve the external reserves and also boost forex inflows, the apex bank has, in recent months, introduced several measures to increase its foreign earnings and improve liquidity across FX windows.

On November 30, 2020, for instance, CBN directed all international money transfer operators (IMTOs) to pay funds to beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in foreign currency (dollars) as against the erstwhile naira payment. Also, as part of its efforts to incentivise the inflow of diaspora remittances and boost the external reserves, CBN, in early March, introduced a “naira for dollar” scheme, under which recipients of diaspora remittances will be paid N5 for every $1 received. The scheme, which commenced on March 8, was initially slated to expire on May 8, but it has been extended until further notice.

In addition, CBN, on May 24, adopted the I&E window- NAFEX-exchange rate of N410.25/$1. The move, which came about two weeks after the apex bank removed the former official exchange rate of N379/$1 from its website homepage, meant that it had weakened the naira by 7.6 per cent against the dollar on the official forex market. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had said last year that the apex bank would pursue exchange rate unification around the I&E window rate. He also told journalists at the end of MPC briefing, last Tuesday, that the apex bank was no longer dealing on the N380 per dollar official rate.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have frequently complained that Nigeria’s multiple currency regime frustrates businesses, stating that the rates should be unified in order to attract investment. Analysts note that the World Bank has linked approval of a $1.5 billion budget support loan for Nigeria to currency reforms.

