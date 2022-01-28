Business

External reserves drop to $40.18bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria’s external reserves slid further to $40.18 billion as at Wednesday, January 26, from $40.21 billion the previous day, latest data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. This means that the reserves, which, as at November 30, 2021, stood at $41.19 billion, have dropped by $1.01 billion between the end of November and January 26, 2022.

Analysts attribute the plunging external reserves to the linger ing high demand for dollars. At the Nigeria Economic Outlook for 2022 organised by First Bank of Nigeria Ltd recently, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, predicted that the country’s gross external reserves would decline towards $39 billion, given that CBN is likely to increase forex supply as foreign portfolio investors exit due to political uncertainties.

Rewane, who advised CBN to step up efforts towards exchange rate convergence, predicted that there would be another currency adjustment this year, which would bring the official and parallel market rates closer, adding that “political jitters would heighten forex demand pressures in Q4.” Meanwhile the apex bank, yesterday, adjusted the exchange rate on its website to N416.16 per dollar, while data from the FMDQ Security Exchange’s I&E forex window showed that the local currency closed at N416.33 per dollar compared with N415.10/$1 earlier in the day. Naira closed flat at N568/$1 at the parallel market, same as recorded in the previous trading session.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Affordability: Group seeks cut in mobile phones’ tax

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Alliance for Affordable Internet, A4AI, a global group advocating for cheaper internet, has challenged governments of member countries, which include Nigeria, to reduce taxes and duties on mobile phones. This, it said, had become necessary to make phones affordable to many people, adding that phones are no longer luxuries. The group, in its latest report […]
Business

COVID-19: Transcorp Hotels halts expansion plans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Citing the devastating impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the hotels and hospitality industry, Transcorp Hotels Plc has said that its expansion plans, including the setting up of new hotels in Lagos and Port Harcourt, have been temporarily suspended until the business environment improves.   The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Transcorp Hotels, Ms. Dupe […]
Business Top Stories

Entrepreneurship: CBN unveils guidelines for tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued guidelines for the implementation of its Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES), which, according to the apex bank was developed “in partnership with Nigerian polytechnics and universities to harness the potential of graduate entrepreneurs (gradpreneurs) in Nigeria.” In the guidelines, posted on its website yesterday, the CBN said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica