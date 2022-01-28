External reserves drop to $40.18bn

Nigeria’s external reserves slid further to $40.18 billion as at Wednesday, January 26, from $40.21 billion the previous day, latest data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. This means that the reserves, which, as at November 30, 2021, stood at $41.19 billion, have dropped by $1.01 billion between the end of November and January 26, 2022.

Analysts attribute the plunging external reserves to the linger ing high demand for dollars. At the Nigeria Economic Outlook for 2022 organised by First Bank of Nigeria Ltd recently, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, predicted that the country’s gross external reserves would decline towards $39 billion, given that CBN is likely to increase forex supply as foreign portfolio investors exit due to political uncertainties.

Rewane, who advised CBN to step up efforts towards exchange rate convergence, predicted that there would be another currency adjustment this year, which would bring the official and parallel market rates closer, adding that “political jitters would heighten forex demand pressures in Q4.” Meanwhile the apex bank, yesterday, adjusted the exchange rate on its website to N416.16 per dollar, while data from the FMDQ Security Exchange’s I&E forex window showed that the local currency closed at N416.33 per dollar compared with N415.10/$1 earlier in the day. Naira closed flat at N568/$1 at the parallel market, same as recorded in the previous trading session.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...