News Top Stories

External reserves dropped by $2.71bn in 2020

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $2.71 billion from $38.07 billion as of the end of 2019, to $35.4 billion as of December 30, 2020, findings by New Telegraph show. According to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the $2.71 billion represents a decline of 7.13 per cent.

The figure, however, is lower than the $4.47 billion drop recorded by the external reserves in 2019. In fact, by ending 2020 at $35 billion, the reserves have defied market predictions, given that some analysts had predicted at the beginning of last year that the CBN’s forex buffers would have dropped to about $31 billion by the end of the year. Specifically, in a report released in January last year, analysts at ARM Investment Managers stated: “We see the FX reserve ending H1 2020 at $34 billion and H2 2020 at $31 billion.”

Still, an analysis of CBN’s external reserves data shows that the forex buffers headed south for most part of last year due to the sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings) as well as the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. For instance, in January 2020, the reserves stood at $38.5 billion before falling to $36 billion in February and March.

However, they increased from $33.52 billion as of April 30, 2020, to $36.59 billion as of May 29, 2020 due to the $3.4 billion in emergency support that the country obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the effects of coronavirus.

Surging demand for forex, coupled with low foreign capital inflows into the Nigerian economy, however, meant that the IMF loan was not sufficient to prevent the reserves from quickly resuming their downward slide.

Indeed, in recent times, it was only last month that the country’s external reserves recorded their longest upward streak as they rose from $34.8 billion on December 17 to $35.4 billion as at December 30, 2020. This means that the reserves increased by $531.3 million during the period.

Analysts attribute the current reserves accretion to the recent increase in the price of oil occasioned by the distribution of COVID- 19 vaccines in some of the world’s advanced economies. According to data obtained from CBN’s website, the price of oil stood at $51 as of December 31, 2020, as against $24 per barrel earlier in the year. Analysts point out that the gradual increase in the level of the reserves gives CBN enough firepower to defend the naira, which was under pressure throughout last year. New Telegraph reported a fortnight ago that as part of its efforts to ensure a stable exchange rate, CBN sold foreign exchange amounting to $18.35 billion to authorised dealers between January and September last year.

The figure is 62 per cent ($11.37 billion) less than the $29.72 billion that the regulator sold to authorised dealers in the corresponding period of 2019. The report also showed that when compared to 2019 figures, the apex bank’s forex sales only headed north in Q1 2020 as it was trying to conserve its forex reserves.

It would be recalled that in his address at last year’s Annual Bankers Dinner held by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos on November 27, 2020, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that the country’s external reserves, which, according to him, stood at $35 billion, were sufficient to cover seven months of imports of goods and services.

He pointed out that like other emerging market countries and countries that rely on earnings from oil exports, the decline in crude oil earnings, as well as the retreat by foreign portfolio investors, significantly affected the flow of foreign exchange into Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democrat Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain plans to endorse him for president, a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP’s 2008 nominee. Trump has had a fraught relationship with members of John McCain’s family since he disparaged the Arizona senator during his 2016 campaign. But the McCains […]
News

Niger Deputy Speaker resigns

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Deputy Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Kassim Bako Alfa, yesterday resigned his appointment. Alfa tendered his letter of resignation during yesterday’s plenary session. He, however, was replaced by the member representing Lavun, Hon. Jibrin Ndagi Baba, who was immediately sworn in after being nominated by the member representing Paikoro constituency, Hon. Suleiman […]
News Top Stories

FUEL HIKE: DEPOT OWNERS, MARKETERS RAKE IN N4.2BN EXTRA PROFIT in 3 da ys –CHECKS

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…sell old stocks at new price Following the increase in the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol by the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMS), some fuel depots and retail marketers have raked in over N4.2 billion from profiteering in the first three days of September, selling old stocks of petrol […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica