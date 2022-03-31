News Top Stories

External reserves gain $31.68m in six days

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

…surge linked to $1.25bn raised via Eurobond

Nigeria’s external reserves may have halted its recent downward trend as it rose by $31.68million between March 23 and March 29, 2022, latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. According to the data, the reserves increased from $39.52 billion on March 23 to $39.55billion on March 29. New Telegraph had recently reported that despite higher oil prices, occasioned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the country’s external reserves dropped by $280.66milllion to $39.52billion on March 23, 2022 from $39.800billionon March 7. Analysts had attribute the decline in the CBN’s dollar buffers to Nigeria’s inability to meet its OPEC quota in oil output due to security and other challenges in the oil producing regions of the Niger Delta as well as increased forex sales by the apex bank. In a recent report, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) predicted that the $1.25billion that Nigeria raised through Eurobonds a fortnight ago could push the country’s external reserves up to $40billion.

They, however, said the Eurobond borrowing boost for the external reserves would be “temporary.” One of the big three credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, in its latest report on Nigeria, stated that higher global oil prices will drive an improvement in the country’s external liquidity and support near-term economic growth, adding, however, that “these improvements are balanced against high hydrocarbon dependence, which leaves Nigeria vulnerable to negative oil price shocks, and structurally low domestic revenue mobilisation.” Specifically, the agency stated that “Nigeria’s gross international reserves have been bolstered by higher oil export receipts, which will continue in 2022.

“We forecast reserves to increase to $43 billion in 2022, up from $40.5 billion at end-2021. We estimate that the combination of oil exports and remittance inflows helped to bring the current account (CA) into balance in 2021 after a deficit of 4.2 per cent of GDP in 2020. Our baseline assumption is for the CA balance to remain broadly unchanged in 2022, but sustained higher oil prices at their present level of USD112 per barrel could widen the 2022 current account surplus to four per cent of GDP, with upside to Nigeria’s international reserves.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari appoints Sulaiman-Ibrahim as NAPTIP DG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).   This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by a Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammmadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu. Sulaiman-Ibrahim would be replacing Mrs. […]
News

Turkey jacks up electricity, gas prices for New Year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Turkey sharply raised electricity prices by 50-100% for households and companies on Saturday, and again increased monthly natural gas bills, adding to strains in an economy facing soaring overall inflation. The Energy Market Regulatory Authority said electricity prices were raised around 50% for lower-demand households for 2022, while they were increased by more than […]
News Top Stories

Partial schools reopening: Excitement, anxiety as students resume

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Steve Uzoechi, Sola Adeyemo, Emmanuel Masha, Adewale Momoh, Stephen Femi Oni, Kunle Ayeni and Musa Pam

•COVID-19 test certificate compulsory in Ogun   As the countdown to the partial reopening of schools nears zero hour, pupils in exit class, parents, teachers and others can hardly wait for the day to come.   This stems from the fact that the confusion which attended their nearly four months of staying at home due […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica