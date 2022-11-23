External reserves increase by $15.56m in 6 days

Nigeria’s external reserves seem to have reversed their recent downward trend as they increased by $15.56million between November 15 and November 21, 2022, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

The external reserves, which stood at $40.53billion, as at the end of December 2021, have fluctuated for most part of this year despite the Ukraine crisis-induced high prices of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 70 per cent of the country’s forex earnings). According to CBN data, the reserves, which have been on a downward trend since September 9 2022, and stood at $38.252 billion as of September 30, 2022, dropped to $37.18billion on November 15.

However, the external reserves rose to $37.18billion on November 16 and further increased to $37.193billion on Novem-ber 21. In a recent report, analysts at FBNQuest Research had predicted that if the external reserves maintained their downward trend, they could fall to slightly below $36billion by the end of December. The analysts stated: “Nigeria’s gross official reserves declined by $866 million to $37.4 billion in October.

The level of attrition is the second highest since May of this year and follows a decrease of $772 million in September. “The sharp drop in the fx reserves is mostly due to the CBN’s increased interventions on the various fx windows, such as the investors and exporters (I&E), and the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) windows, following the difficulties with fx supply. Despite the high level of crude oil prices, the external reserves have seen very little accretion from oil sales this year, due to the sector’s low productivity as a result of large-scale crude oil theft.”

