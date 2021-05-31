External reserves may slide to $33bn in June

Nigeria’s external reserves will continue its downtrend and could drop to $33 billion next month, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Ltd have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, however, said that they expected naira to strengthen at the parallel market if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sells more dollar

According to the analysts’ June outlook: “Oil prices will rise and fall;… external reserves depletion to continue ($33 billion) and naira will appreciate at the parallel market if CBN sells more dollars.”

In the wake of the sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for 90 per cent of the country’s export earnings) and the impact of COVID-19 crisis, the external reserves have been under pressure in the last eighteen months, resulting in a weakening of naira.

For instance, in its January 2021 Economic Report, CBN said: “As a consequence of the lower foreign exchange receipts, the official external reserves declined. External reserves stood at $35.44 billion at end-January 2021, a decrease of 2.8 per cent and 3.5 per cent from $36.46 billion in December 2020 and $36.73 billion in January 2020.

“At that level, the external reserves position could cover 6.1 months of import for goods and services and 8.2 months of import for goods only,” it added. The apex bank’s data also shows that the reserves dropped by $1.1 billion in February, falling from $36.19 billion on February 1 to $35.09 billion on February 26.

Similarly, the reserves lost $178 million in March, dropping from $34.99 billion on March 1 to $34.82 billion on March 31. Furthermore, from $34.88 billion on April 30, the external reserves fell to $34.25 billion on May 27, thereby losing $634.97 million.

Although, oil prices have rebounded this year, analysts believe that the reserves have not started heading north because CBN has been clearing the huge backlog of forex demand in the market, which stood at $2 billion as at September 2020.

However, according to the FDC analysts, Nigeria is expected to launch its $3 billion Eurobond issue next month. This means that the chances of the reserves reversing their downward trend look bright in the coming months

Like this: Like Loading...