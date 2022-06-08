External reserves plunge to $38.42bn

The nation’s external reserves maintained their downward trend on Monday, dropping to $38.42 billion on June 6, 2022 from $38.46 billion, latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. After heading south for most part of April and May, the reserves inched up to $38.483.66 billion on May 31 from $38.483.59 billion on May 30. However, they their downward slide, falling to $38.42 billion on June 6 2022.

New Telegraph’s analy-sis of CBN’s data indicates that the external reserves declined by $1.10 billion between April 29 and May 31. Analysts attribute the decrease in the reserves in recent times to increased forex sales by the apex bank. In a report released in April, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC), citing higher oil prices, had projected that the country’s external reserves will continue to head north in the near term.

The analysts stated: “Nigeria’s gross external reserves gained by 0.10% to $39.74 billion in April 14 from $39.70 billion on March 15. Gross external reserves also gained 0.51 per cent so far in April. The increase is largely driven by higher oil prices. The gross external reserves are expected to increase in the near term as oil prices remain high, albeit moderately, due to the country’s sub-optimal oil production.

This will support CBN’s capacity to increase forex supply to the foreign exchange market, thereby stabling the currency.” Similarly, in its latest report on Nigeria, one of the big three credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, stated that higher global oil prices will drive an improvement in the country’s external liquidity and support near-term economic growth. The agency, however, added that “these improvements are balanced against high hydrocarbon dependence, which leaves Nigeria vulnerable to negative oil price shocks and structurally low domestic revenue mobilisation.”

