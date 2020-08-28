External reserves record first rise in 3 months

Nigeria’s external reserves, which have been on a downtrend since June this year, now seem to be heading north, according to latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The reserves, which stood at $35.59billion as of August 20, 2020, nudged up to $35.66billion as of August 26, data obtained from the apex bank shows.

This means that the external reserves increased by $62.51million between August 20 and August 26. Specifically, the data indicate that after the reserves dropped to $35.59bil lion on August 20, 2020, they increased to $35.61billion on August 21; $35.64billion on August 24; $35.65billion on August 25 and $35.66billion on August 26. In the wake of the sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings) coupled with the coronavirus crisis, the country’s external reserves have been steadily falling in recent months.

For instance, in July, the reserves dropped by $286 million to $35.899 billion as at July 28, 2020, compared to the $36.20 billion at the end of June, 2020. Similarly, the reserves fell by $410million in June to $36.20billion from $35.79billion as of the end of May.

In fact, the reserves have been heading south since the first quarter of this year. However, the foreign exchange buffers increased from $33.52billion as of April 30, 2020, to $36.59billion as of May 29, 2020 due to the $3.4 billion in emergency support that the country obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts attribute the current reserves accretion to the gradual increase in the price of oil. According to data obtained from the CBN’s website, the price of oil as of August 24, 2020 was $44.33 compared with $24 per barrel on April 2 this year.

