External reserves sustain slide, dip to $38.84bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria’s external reserves maintained a downward trend in the last fortnight as latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that the reserves dipped by $742.59 million to $38.84 billion on May 18 2022 from $39.58 billion on April 29. New Telegraph’s analysis of the data indicates that despite higher crude oil prices (the commodity that accounts for over 70 per cent of the country’s forex earnings) the external reserves, since rising to $39.81 billion on April 21 from $39.80 billion on April 20, have been steadily heading south.

New Telegraph recently reported that analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) predicted that the external reserves could fall to $38billion in the coming weeks as further depreciation of the naira will make CBN to continue with its intervention in the forex market. The analysts said: “Forex demand pressure is expected to increase as manufacturers intensify stockpiling ahead of election,” adding that “further depreciation of the naira will likely continue.” They noted that with Nigeria not benefitting from higher oil prices due to suboptimal production, occasioned by operational challenges, such as vandalism and oil theft, the country’s external reserves resumed steady depletion towards the end of April, falling to $39.62 billion.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

