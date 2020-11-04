Extortion, fraud mar FG’s ease of doing business

Extortion has assumed a new dimension over reluctance by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other agencies to comply with Federal Government’s ease of doing business policy at port, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Despite some measures introduced by the Federal Government to encourage smooth trade facilitation, the port industry is still fraught with operational challenges and poor cargo delivery as agencies saddled with the responsibility of cargo clearance have been accused of operating a cartel of extortion at the seaports and borders.

Stakeholders said that the Ease of Doing Business created by the Federal Government has not served the purpose for which it was established because of the illegalities being perpetrated by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other agencies.

Issues

For instance, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has complained that NCS had refused to implement the agreement reached with its management to checkmate excesses of importers and Customs officers in the ports.

The association noted that to clear a container in Lagos and Nigerian seaports, importers must be ready to pass through over 26 Customs units with un-receipted money.

The association listed the units as Form M, Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR), unblocking, abandoned, examination/report, DC Report, releasing, DC stamping, gate and exiting, valuation, CPC Query and Amendment (QandA), APM, DC Administration, DC Compliance, CAC monitoring, CIU, enforcement, Customs Police, OC gate, gate officers and after clearance comes PCA.

Further, they alleged that four other Customs units, namely Federal Operation Unit (FOU), strike force, Headquarters Squad and Customs Police were all there to extort traders either on their way to destinations.

It was learnt that all the checkpoints had been turned to extortion points to both compliance and non-compliance importers.

Extortion

According to the Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Mr Jayeola Ogamode, the checkpoints were not new, saying that they were only multiplying daily.

He said: “For you to clear your goods out of the port, either you are compliance or non-compliance, you have to part with money. If your container is stopped by any of the units, for compliance ones, the Customs starts bargaining with you from N25,000 to N30,000 for 20-feet container while it’s N40,000 to N45,000 for 40-feet containers. For non-compliance, that is, if you have some infractions, the bargain starts from N50,000 to N100,000 for 20-feet and 40-feet respectively.

“If you refuse to part with money on the ground that you are compliance, the officer will decide to take you to Federal Operations Unit ( FOU) where you will be further extorted in 30 units at the FOU. All these is to intimidate you, so that next time you will never want to go to their office again. Of course, all these delays tell on your pocket through various demurrage. Then why won’t things cost in our markets.”

Row

There was outcry of non- compliance to smooth trade facilitation by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) against agents and importers at the seaports and borders in the period.

Forgery

For instance, the service Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), had complained that importers and customs agents indulged in wrong classification of cargoes, transfer of value, concealment, while false declaration flourish with impunity at the seaports.

The comptroller-general recently said at a forum that there has been sharp increase in the level of discrepancies in importers’ names and other information provided on clearance documents.

According to him, “out of 100 containers imported into the country, there are hardly 10 containers with genuine declaration. For any one Indian that is there, he must be supported by 10 Nigerians because we do not love our own country. You cannot go to their country and do this, but in Nigeria, anybody can come and cheat us.”

Ali lamented at an interactive evening session of the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Lagos that there had been an increase in the level of discrepancies in information provided by importers on the three clearing documents, noting that there was high rate of falsified documents at the ports, under invoicing terminaland false declaration.

He added that clearing agents were culprits of these illicit acts.

Way out

Meanwhile, ANLCA has said that it was trying to resuscitate the earlier collaboration agreement reached between the association and the Customs for a seamless and friction free trade facilitation entered into with the Customs Headquarters a few years ago.

The National Secretary of the association, Alhaji Abdulazeez Mukaila, said that the present ANLCA leadership during their recent visit to the Comptroller General of the Customs in Abuja had reminded him of the earlier collaboration agreement the immediate past leadership of ANLCA had with the service, which was never implemented.

He noted that during the tenure of Prince Olayinwola Shittu as president, ANLCA entered into an agreement with the Service on how to resolve issues bordering on trade facilitation, but it seems the agreement was not brought to the notice of the comptroller general.

Mukaila explained: “When we visited him a few months ago, we raised the pending issue of collaboration and the comptroller general said we should write again. We have written and even nominated members, but as usual, we have not heard anything again from the Customs.”

Mukaila said that if the collaboration was implemented, most of the infractions and delays would be addressed between the Customs, importers and agents.

Last line

Regardless of various reforms and modernisation, inability by government agencies at the port to enforce smooth trade facilitation at port will continue to lead to extortion and clumsy cargoe clearance at the seaports.

Like this: Like Loading...