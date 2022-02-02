News

Extortion: IGP should do more than giving orders – Group

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

A group, under the auspices of the Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiatives (YSAD) yesterday called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to be more proactive in ending extortion on Federal Highways in the South-East region. The group noted that from Aba to Umuahia, Enugu to Nsukka, Okigwe to Owerri, Owerri to Port Harcourt, Umuikaa Junction to Owerri, Aba to Ikot- Ekpene and across several major roads in the region, an immense amount of human hours is being lost daily on account of multiple checkpoints set up by police ostensibly to extort motorists and other road users.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Suspect: We beheaded 5 guards to send a signal to others

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A self-acclaimed member of Icelander cult group, identified as Onyekachi Amadi, has revealed why members of his gang killed seven OSPAC vigilante men at Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Onyekachi made this startling revelation after he, Uzoma Amadi and Uburize Omesi, were arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT). Police said the suspects […]
News

AbdulRazaq inaugurates two new ICU ambulances, lauds health workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

tephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has inaugurated two new Mercedes-Benz ambulances to fortify the state’s efforts at fighting COVID-19 pandemic.   The ambulances came with full intensive care unit (ICU) equipment like ventilators, defibrillators, suction machines, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, among others, which health officials  said were key to manage […]
News

Lagos doctors raise alarm over discrimination in LASU VC selection process

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Medical doctors in Lagos State have raised alarm over the disenfranchisement of clinical lecturers in the vice chancellor selection process at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, lamenting the neglect of due process. In a joint statement by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, the Medical Guild and the Medical and Dental Consultants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica