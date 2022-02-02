Extortion: IGP should do more than giving orders – Group

A group, under the auspices of the Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiatives (YSAD) yesterday called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to be more proactive in ending extortion on Federal Highways in the South-East region. The group noted that from Aba to Umuahia, Enugu to Nsukka, Okigwe to Owerri, Owerri to Port Harcourt, Umuikaa Junction to Owerri, Aba to Ikot- Ekpene and across several major roads in the region, an immense amount of human hours is being lost daily on account of multiple checkpoints set up by police ostensibly to extort motorists and other road users.
