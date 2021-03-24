Extortion: Imo is hell for haulage truck operators – Truckers’ Union

The National Leadership of Heavy Duty and Haulage Transport Association of Nigeria has raised the alarm over the incessant harassment, intimidation, physical assaults and serial extortion of huge sums of money from her members by revenue agents of the Imo State government.

National Chairman of the Union, Comr. Emmanuel Osigbemeh maintained that his members are no longer safe while plying the major highways through Imo State, as heavily armed members of the Imo State Internal Revenue Services (IIRS) intercept their trucks in demand of Produce and Livestock levies and all attempts made to inform them that the state governments has no right to collect tolls or revenue in the major highways across the country has fallen on deaf ears.

Narrating their ordeal, Osigbemeh stated that the mandate of all arms of government as regards taxes and revenues is established in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

As for Imo State, he stressed that Imo revenue agents operate their own set of ‘jungle laws’.

The state has become a horror and literal hell for operators of haulage trucks who ply major highways seeking access to other states via the state.

