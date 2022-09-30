Extortion: Nigeria losing imported cargoes to Lome

…as freighting container from US rises by 43%

High volume of Nigerian bound containers are being diverted to Lome Port, Togo, from Miami and other ports due to high cost of shipping and extortion. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that cost of shipping a 20 feet from Miami Port, United States, to Lagos ports wss 43 per cent higher when compared with Lome Port. Importers pay $3,673 on a 20 feet Lagos bound container as against $2,087 used in freighting the same container from Miami to Lome Port. Last year, the influx of cargoes to Nigerian ports dropped, while Togo recorded more containers throughput. It was gathered that while Lome Container Port recorded 1.73 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs), Nigerian ports container inflow was 1.52 TEUs, a difference of 196,750 TEUs.

Currently, cost of shipping a 20 feet container from Barcelona to Tincan/Lagos is $2,181, while it costs only $1,860 to Lome, a difference of 15 per cent or $321. Also, from Madrid to Tincan/ Lagos, it costs $2,181, whereas it is $1,768 to Lome Port. Costs of shipping from Valencia to Tincan/Lagos is $2,181, while it is $1,768 or less by 19 per cent to Lome. Findings also revealed that Nigerian ports had recorded a decline in ship traffic as a total of 3,972 ships that called in 2020 was lower than the 4,251 ships recorded in 2019 because of poor infrastructure, extortion and corruption.

In year 2020, Lagos Port received 632,148 TEUs of container traffic compared to 668,672 TEUs recorded in 2019, while Tin Can Island Port received 650,365 TEUs of containers in 2020 compared to 820,942 TEUs of containers in 2019 as Lomé was the only West African port capable of handling the latest class of ultra large container vessels at lower rates because of its efficiency and modern equipment. Worried by this development, the Convention for Business Integrity (CBI) and Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) said that the cumbersome clearing processes and corruption had robbed Nigeria of its enormous cargo throughput to Togo and other neighbouring countries.

The Co-founder of CBI, Olusoji Apampa, said in Lagos it was regrettable that Lome Port was doing more cargo throughput than Nigeria ports. He said that even though Nigeria’s maritime sector had challenges, there were also opportunities. According to him, shipping business took about 90 per cent of the country’s business flows, noting that if the problems were not fixed, Nigeria would have nothing to show as a maritime nation. Apampa urged port operators, including the private sector, government agencies and civil society groups, to form a synergy against the menace of corruption in the port sector in order to get the country in the right pedestal. He said: “It is true that we have problems in our ports and it is also true that we have great opportunities in our port sector.

The infrastructure are not quite working and it is creating economic depression in a place like Apapa and we acknowl-edge that; but there is great opportunities to create jobs. “We also need to ensure competitiveness as a country. Togo is doing more cargo throughput than Nigeria and Togo has a population of about eight million and we have 200 million and yet a good portion of all the trade is still coming back to Nigeria. “The corruption that people are trying to avoid is because of our cumbersome processes.

So, the problems cannot be fixed if we don’t raise our voice that there is a problem and not only to raise our voice, but provide the solutions, which MACN has been doing. “We are taking these contrasts, but one thing is recurring, that is failures in integrity, regulations and failures in paying attention to the issues and we have agreed that private sector should not allow these failures to go unreported. “We have to raise our voice, we have to identify those failures; we have to engage government and discuss it because if we don’t do it, Nigeria will fail to rebuild its economy.

“Shipping records about 90 per cent to 95 per cent of the trade flows that happen in Nigeria and if we don’t fix our shipping and interface in that way, we will actually have nothing. “We don’t have vessels, we don’t have our own infrastructure; we don’t have our own seafarers and even when we have them, their capability is in doubt. People say they are presenting fake certificates and so on and so they cannot join international vessels, yet international vessels are looking for seafarers.”

