Extortion: Sanwo-Olu fires Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles

Following the barrage of complaints over extortion, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has again suspended indefinitely the ad-hoc team of the Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles (RAVC) operating in the 20 local governments areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state. SATURDAY TELEGRAPH gathered that the suspension which was contained in a directive issued to the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, by the governor was also as a result reports of harassment of members of the public by RAVC. Sanwo-Olu lamented that despite several reviews conducted on the operational guidelines of the team, the team didn’t desist from the extortion of the public.

The governor’s directive also warned that any ad-hoc team found operating after this notice will be handed over to the law enforcement agencies for trial in accordance with the law of the State as captured in the Traffic Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018.

The directive while requesting the general public to take note of the order also advised own-ers of abandoned vehicles, which pose environmental nuisances, security and traffic impediments, to remove them from the roads as indefinite suspension of the team is not an excuse for negligence of the traffic laws of the State. It would be recalled that the initial suspension of RAVC was lifted on December 30, 2021 in view of several appraisals and reviews of the operational guidelines of the team by the State government.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...