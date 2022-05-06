Metro & Crime

Extortion: Sanwo-Olu fires c’ttee on removal of abandoned vehicles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

…as group endorses governor for 2nd term

Inundated by the barrage of complaints over extortion, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has again indefinitely suspended the entire ad-hoc teams of the Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles (RAVC) operating in the 20 Local Governments (LGs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

New Telegraph learnt that the suspension, which was contained in a directive issued to the Commissioner for Transportation Dr. Frederic Oladeinde by the Governor of Lagos State, was also as a result reports of harassment of members of the public by RAVC which the government said was causing embarrassment to the state government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu lamented that despite several reviews conducted on the operational guidelines of the team, the team failed to desist from the extortion of the public across the state.

The directive while requesting the general public to take note of the order also advise abandoned vehicles owners which hitherto pose as environmental nuisances, security and traffic impediment to remove them from the roads as this directive is not an excuse for negligence of the Traffic Laws of the State.

It would be recalled that Removal of Abandoned Vehicles Committee, (RAVC) earlier suspension was lifted on December 30, 2021 in view of several appraisal and review of the operational guidelines of the team by the state government.

And in a related development, a group of Lagos indigenes, professionals, artisans and religious organisations under the aegis of Lagos People’s Assembly (LPA), has endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, the Chairman of the group, Ayodeji Emmanuel, said the governor has shown unprecedented commitment in the implementation of the Lagos Master Plan.

Emmanuel said the governor had justified the confidence reposed in him by Lagosians in 2019.

He, therefore, urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to unconditionally return Sanwo-Olu as the party’s governorship candidate in 2023.

“We want to say it loud and clear, that after considering so many things, we have seen Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the best option to continue as the governor of our dear state. Consequently, we call on all well-meaning Lagosians to join us.

“Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had beyond reasonable doubt proved his mettle to lead Lagos State to greater heights, based on his administration’s commitment, to massive infrastructural development, the exceptional success in tackling the global menace of coronavirus, strategic solutions to traffic gridlock as well as key interventions in various sectors in the state in the last three years.

“Since May 29, 2019, when he took the mantle of leadership in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has made it clear that he is out to deliver on all the campaign promises of the APC. Looking back today, we as Lagosians are very proud of his achievements and the renewed vigour which he has brought to governance Lagos State.

“We particularly are proud of his commitment to infrastructural development and the excellent manner that he is tackling our security challenges, which is becoming the template for other states to copy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kaduna records 15 rape cases daily – CJ

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Chief Judge (CJ) of Kaduna state, Muhammad Lawal Bello, yesterday disclosed that not less than 15 rape cases were being recorded in the state on a daily basis. Bello spoke at the annual Law Week organised by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Kaduna branch.   The CJ also decried the alarming rate of rape of […]
Metro & Crime

Police nab 4-man robbery gang in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Police crack team in conjunction with local vigilante have arrested a four man armed robbery gang at MTN Road by Pipeline in Sapele, Delta State.   The gang members include, 25 year old James Wisdom, a.k.a Young Diamond, Peter Ayodele, 22, Ikolo Micheal, 18 and Francis Success, 26 years old.   The Police Public Relations […]
Metro & Crime

RRS recovers vehicle, gun, dog from fleeing robbers in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have recovered a vehicle, gun and a dog from fleeing suspected armed robbers at the Alagbado area of Lagos State. The suspects, it was learnt, were coming from Abeokuta heading to Lagos when the RRS team stationed at Adura Bus Stop around 2:20am accosted them which prompted the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica