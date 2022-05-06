Extortion: Sanwo-Olu fires c’ttee on removal of abandoned vehicles

…as group endorses governor for 2nd term

Inundated by the barrage of complaints over extortion, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has again indefinitely suspended the entire ad-hoc teams of the Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles (RAVC) operating in the 20 Local Governments (LGs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

New Telegraph learnt that the suspension, which was contained in a directive issued to the Commissioner for Transportation Dr. Frederic Oladeinde by the Governor of Lagos State, was also as a result reports of harassment of members of the public by RAVC which the government said was causing embarrassment to the state government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu lamented that despite several reviews conducted on the operational guidelines of the team, the team failed to desist from the extortion of the public across the state.

The directive while requesting the general public to take note of the order also advise abandoned vehicles owners which hitherto pose as environmental nuisances, security and traffic impediment to remove them from the roads as this directive is not an excuse for negligence of the Traffic Laws of the State.

It would be recalled that Removal of Abandoned Vehicles Committee, (RAVC) earlier suspension was lifted on December 30, 2021 in view of several appraisal and review of the operational guidelines of the team by the state government.

And in a related development, a group of Lagos indigenes, professionals, artisans and religious organisations under the aegis of Lagos People’s Assembly (LPA), has endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, the Chairman of the group, Ayodeji Emmanuel, said the governor has shown unprecedented commitment in the implementation of the Lagos Master Plan.

Emmanuel said the governor had justified the confidence reposed in him by Lagosians in 2019.

He, therefore, urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to unconditionally return Sanwo-Olu as the party’s governorship candidate in 2023.

“We want to say it loud and clear, that after considering so many things, we have seen Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the best option to continue as the governor of our dear state. Consequently, we call on all well-meaning Lagosians to join us.

“Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had beyond reasonable doubt proved his mettle to lead Lagos State to greater heights, based on his administration’s commitment, to massive infrastructural development, the exceptional success in tackling the global menace of coronavirus, strategic solutions to traffic gridlock as well as key interventions in various sectors in the state in the last three years.

“Since May 29, 2019, when he took the mantle of leadership in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has made it clear that he is out to deliver on all the campaign promises of the APC. Looking back today, we as Lagosians are very proud of his achievements and the renewed vigour which he has brought to governance Lagos State.

“We particularly are proud of his commitment to infrastructural development and the excellent manner that he is tackling our security challenges, which is becoming the template for other states to copy.”

