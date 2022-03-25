Extortion: Tricycle operators protest, attack Abia traffic agency’s office

No fewer than 200 tricycle operators stormed the headquarters of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMASS) yesterday protesting what they described as extortion, high handedness and arbitrary confiscation of their tricycles by officials of the agency.

The operators said they have been made to suffer too many hardships in the hands of TIMAAS officials, who seize their tricycles on flimsy excuses just for extortion. They also lamented that they were charged N40, 000 before their tricycles could be released to them, urging Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to investigate the activities of TIMAAS, which they de-scribed as an extortionist agency. Eyewitnesses told New Telegraph that officials of the agency fled their offices and jumped the fence on sighting the angry operators, who came in their numbers, chanting demonstration songs. New Telegraph learnt that some of the operators broke into TIMASS’ yard, destroyed its lock while others stormed the office area, asking for the General Manager of the agency, Mr Chinedu Ikokwu. One of the tricycle operators, simply called Chima, said every operator in Aba lives with the fear of TIMAAS as their tricycles can be confiscated any time, even when you have not committed any offence. “TIMAAS has become a big problem for tricycle riders in Aba. We are battling with TIMAAS and touts. We can no longer break even because we use most of our daily earnings to settle TIMAAS, touts and policemen.”

