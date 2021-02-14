Metro & Crime

Extra- judicial Killings: Benin Court sentences dismissed Police Constable to death

A High Court sitting in Benin City, has sentenced to death by hanging, a dismissed Police Constable, Joseph Omotosho attached to the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squared (SARS), Edo State  Command.

 

He was accused of conspiring in the extra-judicial killings of a car dealer, Benson Obodeh, alongside four others who took to flight during the Benin jail breaks during last October’s #EndSARS protests.

 

The dismissed Constable Joseph Omotosho alongside, Corporals, Adeleke Adedeji, Abena John, Oniyo Musa, Henry Shobowole, were found guilty after undergoing a court trial on eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy to steal and murder over alleged car theft incident that happened in 2015.

 

Recall that, on May 19, 2015, Corporals, Adeleke Adedeji, Abena John, Oniyo Musa, Henry Shobowole, and Constable Joseph Omotosho now dismissed from the Police, were attached to the defunct SARS, of the Lagos State Command and were on a mission in Benin City to carry out the arrest of suspected criminals.

 

26-year-old Benin-based car dealer, Benson Obodeh, was said to have been listed among suspected criminal gangs who allegedly stole a Peugeot car in Lagos for their raids.

On May 21, 2015, Benson Obodeh was reportedly arrested at his home.

