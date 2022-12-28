Extra-Judiciary Killing: Sanwo-Olu’s delegation visits Raheem’s family

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his stand on justice for the family of Bolanle Raheem, who was shot dead by a policeman on Christmas Day. He sent a delegation today to console the family at their home in Ajah. In a statement, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), said: “We have the permission of Mr Governor to tell you that justice will be done in this matter. “The matter will be charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file.

I will be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the government attaches to this matter.” Similarly, the Special Adviser Tubosun Alake, said Sanwo-Olu urged the family to take heart. He prayed that The Almighty would console the family. Earlier, the husband of the late Bolanle, Mr Gbenga Raheem, had thanked Sanwo-Olu for his empathy. Also in the delegation were Head of Service, Muri Okunola, who signed the condolence register on behalf of the state government, Women and Poverty Alleviation Commissioner Mrs Bolaji Dada and Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso.

