Extra-territorial interests against Nigeria’s peace exist, says CDS, Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, alleged that some powers outside the country are interested in propagating chaos in the country by sponsoring negatives media reports even as he assures that the security forces won't succumb to pressure from politicians to compromise the integrity of the 2023 general elections.

Politicians have a way of putting pressure on security forces. How far are you prepared to go to ensure that the neutrality as directed by the president is maintained?

I’m glad that you reiterated the Commanderin- Chief‘s directive to the armed forces. I’m afraid you say you have a worry. Rather than worry, I would think that trust should be anchored. Why? Of course, there will always be pressure from all quarters, wanting to induce security forces, not just the military, the security forces, the police. And that’s what criminal enterprise is all about.

But what makes the difference is the professional approach to dealing with those issues. And that’s what the military we are committed to doing.

Now, the reason why we have ramped up our training in that regard, sensitization, a lot of engagement across, you know, the formations and units is being undertaken. And then more so to no articulate code of conduct for all our personnel, which has been done and distributed.

So what, why should they act before, during and after the elections, these are being codified in the Standard Operational Procedure (SOP), that have been issued to them.

So it remains the duty of the commanders to ensure that the directive, as indicated, and the contents of the SOP is adhered to by every personnel in the armed forces. So, please cease from worrying, rather trust and also engage others to trust that we will keep faith to these desires.

Why haven’t you thought of bringing in experts to train journalists on reportage of terrorism and why is it difficult for the government to trace, name and shame sponsors of terrorism?

If you believe that we need to interface along the part of training, of course, within the limits of resources available we could do that. But I think that essentially it remains the responsibility of your employers to engage in training.

Of course, there are things that brings us together, things that you may not have had a clearer understanding, maybe during workshops and baroque symposia, we could together to partner for us to be able to bring our perspectives, our experiences in light of operational engagement and news that you have reported and also things that we believe that you have not taken into consideration in our everyday activities that of course, can be done.

But I think the primary role, the primary responsibility for the training lies with your various establishments but again, I take very good note of that. For those who are certainly the defense correspondents, they know that I’ve actually done a lot of trainings together. We’ve had to do a capacity building workshops for them. Now to your question, who funds the terrorists, perhaps I will also throw it back to you, for you to carry out deep investigative journalism for us to be able to bring such criminals to the fore.

But in my presentation, I did mention that a lot of arrests have been made with respect to those who are collaborating, and also indicated the cache of arms and ammo that have been recovered from those who engaged in gun running.

And I think that from that you have a sense that a lot has also been done. But again, I believe that perhaps you’re looking for big names, a billionaire or whatever, or as, you know, some establishment anchored or focused on having to fund criminals across the country and beyond.

But, again, like I said, please help us if you can undertake such assets, because when we talk about intelligence, intelligence gathering is actually not that there’s a coalition of people who do that. It’s for every one of us. But then the information you provide, of course there are experts that would synthesise that information to bring out operational intelligence from them.

But of course, if there is no information, what can he synthesise? So I’m seeing that help us, you know, by working very closely for us to be able to improve on outcomes.

On the church attack in Owo, when it happened you said some people were arrested but just wondering why there’s no prosecution yet?

And also is there an update on the Kuje attack? On the Owo attack, my job is to deal with those, then, of course, in the line of operation, those neutralized and if there are those we arrest we handover.

I have actually not taken time to find out the level of prosecution. But now that you’ve mentioned it, perhaps I will have to ask the IG, as well as the DG, DSS and other security agencies who are following up on the prosecution? So if you will help me out, I will do more on this. But what is, you know, is that and I thought it’s necessary to keep it in confidence, those who were apprehended did they say that they were not involved? I think that should matter to us.

And have they been freed? I think that should matter to us. What is most essential is that criminals are taken out of circulation, let them be cooling off while the rest of us out here have some form of sane environment to transact.

How much has the Nigerian military committed to Research and Development of military hardware, we just like to say, necessity is the mother of invention. And if that’s the case, is the Nigerian military open to private entities helping them invest in the area of research and development?

In part of the presentation you would have seen the outcome of the output of our R&D. But of course, it’s not sufficient. But you also know that the Federal Government established a committee where I am a member, where we’ve been able to look out how we could increase on a military industrial companies, to aggregate the assets that are currently available, both within the military and of course, outside the military, the industrialists, you know, what can they bring to the table so that we could expand the local production of our hardware. That of course, is being done.

There is this concern of many Nigerian has to do the new report by Reuters World News Agency accusing Nigerian military of involving in massive abortion programme in Northeastern part of the country. Over 10,000 people according to the report are said to have their pregnancies aborted without consent or information. Can you share with us what actually happened?

I didn’t think I needed to dignify that report.

That’s why I did not mention it. Why? I was informed by my officer, the Director of Defense Information that he received a mail from Reuters, requesting to have an interview with me. And he gave me a letter written by one Alexandra Xavis, making amour of spurious allegations, many of which have now been published by the same Reuters.

And when I went through, I asked myself, how could a man be so laden with evil, to contemplate the content of which he wants me to respond? I said he should go back to the person and if he wants to, that he already knows the military. If he wants to answer he should go ahead. But I’m not going to dignify such, because you’re saying that the military since 2013, has been engaged in a planned abortion programme.

And that is the military that is running that programme. And then in that letter, he also indicated that is perhaps is part of government design. And that, in that letter, he indicated 12,000 abortions have been conducted. But they have not published yesterday that is 10,000. And then went on and on to say their sources, their sources. And I say which source and of course, there are people who have worked in the Northeast. So I think, I mean, the problems that we’re contending with, and I should waste my energy for such things.

Again, it falls within the realm of ‘My mind is made up; don’t confuse me with the facts.’ So since that is the position of Reuters, I didn’t think it was necessary for me to, you know, call them up, and then to engage in because that is outright nonsense.

Now, on the report, my name was mentioned that at some stage, I was in charge of the operation. Yes, of course, I was. In 2013, I was not in charge, I took leadership of the operation in North-East in 2016. That I did till the later part of 2017, that is close to two years, and the other officers.

And so let me even confine myself to the time of my leadership of the North-East itself. The allusions they made is news to me.

It never occurred, I never saw anything like that both from the Division of center from Giwa projects down to Malari containment where I lived, where we have Seven Div (Seven Division) hospital that was a major hospital for the treatment of our personnel and their families.

And especially the wounded?

hat again, we had unfettered access by all the members of the media, I recall the engagement I had with the media all through and I take them there, to all the wards except of course, the mortuary we’re trying to build at a time.

The whole essence of having to have that kind of engagement was to say, look, this war is real. The deaths, and the wounds inflicted on our troops are real. Please go and see because we need you to work with us to be able to make…and I’m glad that it paid off.

And that is why today, in the northeast, sanity, not only as it returned, we have continued to play our path. Now of course ,we’re not unaware that there are extraterritorial elements, who really do not want to have us live in peace.

Who really do not want us to move forward? I am also aware that of course, the war economy has affected a good number of people. So that now that we’re making progress, they think that status quo ante, we need to return to it.

So those inanities by Reuters in any case, he said, we interviewed 33 women over a period of how many years, 2013 till date, and then you were able to conclude, what kind of extrapolation is that? That from 33, we may be able to get 10,000 abortions or be conducted. The reports claim that there are some soldiers, security personnel that were interviewed who they are I don’t know, come on. I think that I will leave it to you to do the interrogation. I’m here.

I’m not going to be deterred, and I don’t think that any of my officers or men are deterred. We work as part of the security architecture of our country. And I’m glad my commander in chief, has absolute confidence in what I do and what we do. I believe Nigerians are also giving us the support that is required. I think Nigerians are better informed as to the disposition of the Armed Forces relative to the allusions of Reuters for them to take a stand. And to know that certainly the military, the Nigerian armed forces can never be involved in such things.

In October, it was reported that the military destroyed an ocean-bound vessel allegedly involved in oil theft. With Nigeria being part of those fighting the issue of environmental degradation, as well as climate change and all that the military seems to be contributing to destroying the environment. What’s your response to that?

We know in every decision you take of course let me limit it to the armed forces.

There is what we call cost benefit analysis. And, when we are given a task, there is an assessment that we do, we call it estimate process. Now what does it entail?

It is looking at tasks the objective that needs to be achieved and then what the strengths are, what the vulnerabilities are. Based on the strengths and vulnerabilities, that is, relative to both the armed forces and of course, the adversary, you’re able to come up with approaches to achieving the objective, and how best to achieve that objective.

Now, what we’re dealing with has to do with economic losses of monumental proportions. And under the circumstance, there is an overriding consideration, which is that the gains from our oil and gas resources has gotten to the lowest within the period of our history and everything must be done to ramp it up to at least a minimum. So that became the overriding consideration for us to take the extreme measures that were taken, and I think it’s paying off.

Yes, the, the action, of course, of destroying that motor tanker, with its products may have contributed to the degradation of the environment but that is minimal.

And there are remedial measures that can also be done, but if we do not, there are no remedial measures that will bring back the losses that we’ve gotten. But that destruction we can still remediate. And so, I do not agree that we have by virtue of our actions, you know, degraded the environment to such a level that it cannot be managed. We want to get to a stage where we do not even need to begin the destruction at all. And I think we’ll get there. Rome, they say was not built in a day, I can only seek for your support and understanding to know the basis for the actions that we have undertaken thus far. I believe that as we fine tune the processes as we make greater gains, then of course, many of those observations will not be made.

On the issue of what was earlier on seen as internal sabotage within the military sector and lack of synergy among the security forces when this issue of terrorism and advanced challenges came up. Have you had cause to discipline some of your men because of the roles that they have played in the system that weakened your response mechanism? And you did mention that 1.9 trillion resources were lost to crude oil theft, between what period did this happen?

