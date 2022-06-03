News Top Stories

Extradition: Court okays Abba Kyari’s request to file more evidence against FG

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday granted permission to the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari to file more evidence against a suit by the Federal Government seeking to extradite him to United States for trial in criminal charges. Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the request made through his lead counsel Nureni Jimoh (SAN) in a motion on notice. Jimoh, while arguing the motion on notice prayed the court to allow Kyari to bring additional documentary exhibits to establish his innocence in the charges against him. Counsel for the Federal Government, Pius Akuta however, opposed the granting of the request. Akuta premised his opposition on the grounds that it was an attempt to cure deficiencies in the earlier documentary evidence adduced by Kyari.

In a brief ruling, Justice Ekwo rejected the objection of the Federal Government and granted permission to Kyari to adduce further documentary exhibits to his own defense. The judge said the court would have ample opportunity to determine the probate value to be attached to the additional evidence. Meanwhile, Justice Ekwo scheduled today for a definite hearingintheextraditionsuit instituted by the Attorney General of the Federation on behalf of theFederalGovernment against Kyari.

 

