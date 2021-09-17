Extradition: Nnamdi Kanu drags Kenyan govt to court

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has sued the Kenyan Government to court. The Special Counsel to the IPOB leader, Aloy Ejimakor, who disclosed this via his Twitter handle, said Kanu, according to New Telegraph checks, will commence the case through his legal team.

Ejimakor said: “UPDATE: Extraordinary Rendition: Onyendu’s legal team has filed a suit in Kenya against the Kenyan government.” Kanu was recently rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria while IPOB had continued to accuse Kenya of playing a role in Kanu’s rearrest. In the heat of the argument, the Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, refuted the claim that Kenyan police arrested Kanu

