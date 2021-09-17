Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Extradition: Nnamdi Kanu drags Kenyan govt to court

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has sued the Kenyan Government to court. The Special Counsel to the IPOB leader, Aloy Ejimakor, who disclosed this via his Twitter handle, said Kanu, according to New Telegraph checks, will commence the case through his legal team.

Ejimakor said: “UPDATE: Extraordinary Rendition: Onyendu’s legal team has filed a suit in Kenya against the Kenyan government.” Kanu was recently rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria while IPOB had continued to accuse Kenya of playing a role in Kanu’s rearrest. In the heat of the argument, the Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, refuted the claim that Kenyan police arrested Kanu

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa raises the alarm over COVID-19 index

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has raised the alarm that the treatment/isolation centres for Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the state are full of patients, and advocated strict adherence to prescribed protocols against continuous spread of the virus to prevent community transmission. This was as fears were heightened after the index cases of the […]
News

Gunmen abduct Edo Head of Service

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cajetan Mmuta BENIN Anxiety heightened in Benin the Edo state capital as suspected gunmen yesterday abducted the Head of Service (HoS) of the state, Barrister Anthony Okungbowa. Details of Okungbowa’s kidnap as at the time of this report remained uncertain.   The Head of Service was said to have been kidnapped along Ozaa Road leading […]
News

2021 Budget: Reps want increase in capital expenditure

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday began deliberations on the 2021 Appropriation Bill with majority of them calling for a beef up of the capital component, expressing concerns on the high ratio of recurrent expenditure, despite the huge infrastructure deficits in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari had, last Thursday, laid before a joint session of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica