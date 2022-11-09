immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
Metro & Crime

Extraordinary Rendition: Court awards N50,000 cost against NIS

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice Yellim Bogoro of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, Wednesday awarded costs in the sum of N50,000 against the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in a legal battle initiated by a businessman, Igwe Dennis Nwaokpara, alleging extraordinary rendition from Kenya and a five-year illegal seizure of his international passport.

The court specifically directed the NIS to pay the sum to the applicant for foisting an adjournment on the court, as a result of its unpreparedness to commence the defence of Nwaokpara’s N12 billion damages application.

Justice Bogoro arrived at the decision after entertaining arguments from Nwaokpara’s counsel, Ademola Owolabi, and the NIS’ lawyer, N.M. Gbadamosi.

 

Our Reporters

Metro & Crime

A’Ibom Police kill six armed robbers in shoot out

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

The Police in Akwa Ibom have killed a six-man armed robbery gang that specialized in car snatching and selling across Akwa Ibom and Cross River states. Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr Amiengheme Andrew, who disclosed this while parading the dead robbers in Uyo, the state capital Friday, said they met their death during a shootout […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: Again, soldiers allegedly kill snack bar owner, one week after shooting undergraduate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri  

Barely five days after soldiers allegedly killed a 24-year-old undergraduate of the Imo State University and three days after the killing of a pig merchant within the Government House vicinity, solders have allegedly shot dead a snackbar owner, Noel Chigbu. The victim’s eldest brother, Tobechi Chigbu, told newsmen on Monday that the military men at […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN-Osun 2022: Court affirms Adeleke as PDP candidate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo   The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Wednesday ruled on the validity of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for the July 16 governorship election in Osun State. The court dismissed a suit filed by Prince Dotun Babayemi, seeking to be […]

