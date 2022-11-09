Extraordinary Rendition: Court awards N50,000 cost against NIS

Justice Yellim Bogoro of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, Wednesday awarded costs in the sum of N50,000 against the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in a legal battle initiated by a businessman, Igwe Dennis Nwaokpara, alleging extraordinary rendition from Kenya and a five-year illegal seizure of his international passport.

The court specifically directed the NIS to pay the sum to the applicant for foisting an adjournment on the court, as a result of its unpreparedness to commence the defence of Nwaokpara’s N12 billion damages application.

Justice Bogoro arrived at the decision after entertaining arguments from Nwaokpara’s counsel, Ademola Owolabi, and the NIS’ lawyer, N.M. Gbadamosi.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...