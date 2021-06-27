Extremism, religious persecution in Nigeria

Last week, I attended a workshop at Wilton Part in Sussex on the theme of fostering social cohesion in Nigeria. It was organized by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The workshop’s title is framed rather diplomatically as the focus of discussions was the Bishop of Truro’s 2019 independent review into the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s work to support persecuted Christians in Nigeria and globally.

The assumption is that Nigeria’s multiple and complex security challenges, including Islamist violence in the North East, worsening violent criminality and insecurity in the North West and ethno-religious violence, and farmer-herder conflict across large parts of central Nigeria are all directed at targeting Christians for persecution.

For a country with a highly religiously observant population that is roughly divided between the two main established religions of Islam and Christianity, you cannot have a theme as weighty as this.

The report said there is widespread evidence showing that today, Christians constitute by far the most widely persecuted religion. They cited the Pew Research Centre report that in 2016, Christians were targeted in 144 countries, a rise from 125 in 2015.

It affirms that the most serious threat to Christian communities came from the militant Islamist group, Boko Haram in Nigeria, where direct targeting of Christian believers on a comprehensive scale set out to “eliminate Christianity and pave the way for the total Islamisation of the country”.

The other area of focus of the report is what they called the new and growing threat to mainly Christian farming communities had emerged from nomadic Fulani herdsmen.

The Fulani, says the report, carry out attacks against Christian communities, especially in Nigeria’s ‘Middle Belt’, the border territory between the Hausa-speaking Muslim areas in northern Nigeria and land further south mainly populated by Christians. Reports also showed mostly retaliatory attacks against Fulani by “predominantly” Christian farmers, such as the November 2016 killing of about 50 mainly Fulani pastoralists by ethnic Bachama local residents in Numan district, Adamawa State.

The causes of this intercommunal conflict are complex and “attributed to many factors”.

That said whilst the conflict cannot simply be seen in terms of religion, it is equally simplistic not to see the religious dimension as a significantly exacerbating factor, and the Fulani attacks have repeatedly demonstrated a clear intent to target Christians, and potent symbols of Christian identity.

The general view of the workshop participants, in my understanding, was that the Bishop of Truro, by his terms of reference, worked from the answer to the question and therefore found what he was asked to look for.

Many participants pointed out there is indeed evidence of targeting of Christians in Nigeria’s growing culture of violence but also evidence of the targeting of Muslims by the same forces.

It is therefore important to have some comparative perspective and balance in assessing the situation. In addition, the multiple conflicts and rapid growth of criminal gangs targeting all sectors of society and community should guide us into developing a more complex evaluation of what is going on.

One of the participants who I referred to in my column last week and who is the Special Adviser on Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Kwasari, took up the issue of Fulani herdsmen targeting Christians in the Middle Belt.

He drew attention to the work done by the National Committee on the crisis composed of governors and ministers that have found out that essentially, it is a crisis generated by climate change, population growth, expansion of farming and transhumance agriculture based on competition in access to land, pasture and water with feasible solutions. Jibrin is of the Centre for Democracy and Development, Abuja

