Energy

Exxon, Chevron take a slow walk on path to US shale recovery

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp have scaled back activity dramatically in the top U.S. shale oil field, where just a year ago the two companies were dominating in the high-desert landscape.
The cautious approach of the two largest U.S. oil companies is a major reason domestic oil production has been slow to rebound since prices crashed during pandemic lockdowns in 2020. Production now is about 11 million barrels per day (bpd), down sharply from the record of nearly 13 million bpd hit in late 2019, reports Reuters.
The share of drilling activity by Exxon and Chevron in the Permian Basin oil field in Texas and New Mexico dropped to less than 5% this month from 28% last spring, according to data from Rystad Energy.
“We essentially hit a pause button,” said Chevron Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber. “When the world was oversupplied we didn’t see the virtue in putting more capital to add barrels.”
Neither company is likely to boost spending until next year, according to the companies and analysts. Chevron expects to produce around 1 million barrels daily by 2025 and Exxon 700,000 bpd by 2025, the companies said at investor days this month.
Chevron will increase Permian spending from $2 billion now to pre-Covid levels of $4 billion annually “over the course of the next several years,” Breber said, but the company will not increase drilling in the Permian this year. It is currently running about five rigs in the Permian with two completion crews, down from just under 20 a year ago.
“Although prices are up and underlying fundamentals are strengthening and recovering, we’re not out of the woods yet,” Breber said. “So this year we’re going to stick with our budget.”
Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods recently said the company would use additional profits to reduce debt instead of funding more drilling.
Exxon had seven Permian rigs drilling at the start of March and said it expects to keep seven to 10 at work this year, down sharply from 60 at this time last year.
Both companies are likely to increase Permian spending next year, said Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA Research.
Five shale companies are driving the recovery through drilling: EOG, Pioneer Natural Resources, Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy and ConocoPhillips, said Artem Abramov, analyst at Rystad Energy, who also cited activity by smaller, privately owned operators. Producers are also completing backlogs of unfinished wells.
However, output is unlikely to increase dramatically, due to the swift decline rates for shale wells.
“We would need three months of oil prices sustained at current levels followed by six months of drilling activity before production begins to climb higher on a sustained basis,” said Peter McNally at Third Bridge.
Exxon and Chevron are not the only producers keeping spending down. Many shale companies have hedged a majority of expected 2021 oil production at an average price below $45 a barrel, well below current market prices, Enverus’ Andy McConn said. The hedges reduce exposure to the recent increase in oil prices, discouraging near-term growth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Energy

Obituary: Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saudi Arabia’s Sheikh Zaki Yamani, the embodiment of the ascent of Arab petroleum power and the face of the 1973 oil embargo that brought the West to its knees, has died. Yamani was a witness to the 1975 murder of the Saudi king who had plucked him, a non-royal, from obscurity to be oil […]
Business Energy

Oil prices anticipate tight market by mid-2021 – Report

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. petroleum inventories are falling towards more normal levels as the glut earlier this year caused by volume warfare among OPEC+ members and the first wave of epidemic-driven lockdowns is gradually absorbed. Falling inventories are likely to herald a tighter production-consumption balance and a cyclical upswing in both spot prices and calendar spreads next […]
Energy

Oil slides 1% on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices slid more than 1% on Tuesday, extending losses that began last week, as expectations that OPEC would agree to raise oil supply in a meeting this week added to pressure and worries over slowing demand in China dampened sentiment. Brent crude dropped 70 cents, or 1.1%, to $62.99 a barrel by 0457 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica