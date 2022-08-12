ExxonMobil Acquisition: No official notification withdrawing approval –Seplat

Nigeria’s oil giant, Seplat Energy, has said it is yet to receive notification from any quarter withdrawing the Ministerial Approval of its proposed acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (“MPNU”) In a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday, the oil firm said: “Seplat Energy has received no official notification of such a decision and is seeking clarification from the relevant authorities. “We will continue to work with all parties to achieve a successful outcome to the proposed acquisition and will provide an update in due course. “This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule). “This announcement has been authorised for publication on behalf of Seplat Energy by Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer, Seplat Energy Plc.”
Shareholders approve Total’s transformation to TotalEnergies
Shareholders of oil supermajor, Total, have, at an Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, approved almost unanimously, the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies. This, a resolution passed at the Paris meeting showed, is, thereby anchoring TotalEnergies strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity. In tandem with […]
Interswitch partners Credit Bank on multi-currency prepaid card
Interswitch Group, Africa’s largest digital payment company, has partnered Kenya’s Credit Bank Plc to launch a multi-currency prepaid card. The card is aimed at providing consumers with an excellent alternative banking card that allows for safe, secure and seamless electronic transactions. Romana Rajput, Country General Manager, Interswitch Kenya, stated at the launch that the partnership […]
CBN approves new licence categorisations for payment system
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled new licence categorisations for the country’s payments system. In a circular signed by the Director, Payments System Management Department at the apex bank, Mr. Musa Jimoh, posted on its website yesterday, the CBN said that the new licensing framework “offers clarity for new and existing market participants […]
