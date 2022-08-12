Business

ExxonMobil Acquisition: No official notification withdrawing approval –Seplat

Posted on

Nigeria’s oil giant, Seplat Energy, has said it is yet to receive notification from any quarter withdrawing the Ministerial Approval of its proposed acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (“MPNU”) In a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday, the oil firm said: “Seplat Energy has received no official notification of such a decision and is seeking clarification from the relevant authorities. “We will continue to work with all parties to achieve a successful outcome to the proposed acquisition and will provide an update in due course. “This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule). “This announcement has been authorised for publication on behalf of Seplat Energy by Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer, Seplat Energy Plc.”

 

