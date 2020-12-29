ExxonMobil begins probe of supervisor’s death

top official of U.S. oil giant, ExxonMobil, said it had begun a probe of the fire incident at its fscility in Nigeria, which led to the death of a staff member of the company at the ExxonMobil Qua Iboe Terminal (QIT) in Akwa Ibom.

The incident occurred on December 13, the official, Mr Ozemoya Okordion, confirmed in an e-mailed statement to New Telegraph that the safety of its workforce and community remain its priority at all times.

The ExxonMobil facility is located in Mkpanak community in the Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Okordion, who is the Government Relations Advisor, Public and Government Affairs of the company, said that two employees were injured in the incident and that one of the employees later died.

He expressed sadness over the incident, assuring that the management of ExxonMobil would provide support to the family of the dead worker.

“The safety of our workforce and community remain our priority at all times,” he said, noting that investigation into the incident had since commenced while “all appropriate authorities have been notified.”

The dead worker was described as a supervisor working in the processing area of the QIT facility.

The QIT processing area has since been cordoned off.

