ExxonMobil rolls out Synthetic Engine Oil for SUVs

To successfully tap into the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment, Exxon- Mobil Lubricants, a wholly- owned affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation, has unveiled Mobil Super SUV synthetic engine oil.

 

Mobil Super SUV Pro synthetic engine oil is available for both diesel and petrol engines and meets American Petroleum Institute (API) SN Plus and European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) A3/B4 Standards.

 

Already, the engine oil has been cleared suitable for use across SUV models by leading automakers in India and other locations. Mobil Super SUV Pro is available in 1, 3.5, and 5-litre pack sizes at Mobil authorised retail stores, Mobil Car Care stores, and at Amazon.

 

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ExxonMobil Lubricants, Deepankar Banerjee, said: “People are turning to SUVs to more easily manoeuvre through dense traffic, handle bad weather conditions, and drive over rugged terrain.

 

To meet the needs of SUV owners, we are introducing Mobil Super SUV Pro which is specially formulated with active ingredients for SUV engines. “Whether you use your SUV for daily commute or weekend drives, our new Mobil Super SUV Pro is packed with features to deliver All-in-One Protection for every terrain, making it easier for all SUV owners to care for their cars.”

 

According to the company, the full synthetic Mobil SuperTM SUV Pro delivers 79 per cent better engine wear protection, low-speed Pre-ignition protection, and heat-activated anti-wear protection.

 

The Mobil Super SUV Pro is backed by over 150 years of experience in lubricant technology, delivering proven protection for a smoother, more comfortable drive for daily commutes and weekend adventures

