Business

EY announces six finalists for 2023 entrepreneur awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on EY announces six finalists for 2023 entrepreneur awards

Six top entrepreneur finalists are ready to vie for the top spot in the current edition of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards 2023 (EOY) West Africa, according to a press release. The statement said that this year’s edition of the global award event (West Africa edition) which has the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, as the Special Guest of Honour, has four entrepreneurs competing in the Master entrepreneur category, with one of them to emerge as the overall winner.

According to the statement, this category has the following shortlisted finalists: Uju Catherine Ifejika— Chairman/Founder, Britannia- U Limited, Mitchell Elegbe—Group Managing Director of Interswitch, Walter Akpani—Managing Director of Providus Bank, as well as Seleem Adegunwa— Managing Director, Rite Foods Nigeria Limited.

Similarly, under the Emerging entrepreneur category, are Affiong Williams— Founder/CEO of Nature’s Bounty Health Products T/A ReelFruit and Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder/Chief Analyst, Nairametrics Financial Advocate Limited. One of them will be crowned the overall winner during the Gala/award dinner ceremony on Thursday, March 16, 2023, the statement said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Why green bond devt should be sustained

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

There is need to leverage climate bond for more sustainable investments and to bridge infrastructural gap, CHRIS UGWU writes All over the world, infrastructure contributes to economic development by increasing productivity and providing amenities, which enhance the quality of life. The services generated as a result of an adequate infrastructure base will translate to an […]
Business

ABCON seeks end to multiple rates via BDCs

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

President, the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to use Bureaux De Change (BDCs) as tool in ending multiple rate practices, and ushering in stability in the forex market. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Operational Manual defines BDCs as small […]
Business

Waiting with bated breath amid challenges

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

First-quarter 2022 shows the tremendous pace the Federal Government is putting into some projects it wants to bring to fruition and one that it has inexplicably struggled to seal. Overall, the sector had its fair share of challenges that it is bound to surmount, writes WOLE SHADARE   Concession, national carrier project gather pace The […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica