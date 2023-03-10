EY announces six finalists for 2023 entrepreneur awards

Six top entrepreneur finalists are ready to vie for the top spot in the current edition of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards 2023 (EOY) West Africa, according to a press release. The statement said that this year’s edition of the global award event (West Africa edition) which has the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, as the Special Guest of Honour, has four entrepreneurs competing in the Master entrepreneur category, with one of them to emerge as the overall winner.

According to the statement, this category has the following shortlisted finalists: Uju Catherine Ifejika— Chairman/Founder, Britannia- U Limited, Mitchell Elegbe—Group Managing Director of Interswitch, Walter Akpani—Managing Director of Providus Bank, as well as Seleem Adegunwa— Managing Director, Rite Foods Nigeria Limited.

Similarly, under the Emerging entrepreneur category, are Affiong Williams— Founder/CEO of Nature’s Bounty Health Products T/A ReelFruit and Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder/Chief Analyst, Nairametrics Financial Advocate Limited. One of them will be crowned the overall winner during the Gala/award dinner ceremony on Thursday, March 16, 2023, the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...