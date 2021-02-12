EY: COVID-19 emboldened business executives on strategies

The unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 crisis has pushed business executives into resetting their Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and investment strategies, as part of measures to secure growth for their businesses in the post-pandemic world, the 23rd edition of the EY Global Capital Confidence Barometer (CCB23) shows.
EY said in a press release that the findings of the report showed that as the C-suite (highest-ranking senior executives in organisations) plans for a post-pandemic business landscape, “the majority of respondents (86%) say that they conducted a comprehensive strategy and portfolio review in 2020. For twothirds (66%) of that group this was unplanned and a direct response to changing events.” It stated that despite a collapse in M&A in the first half of the year, deal making in 2020 reached the highest transactions value on record in the second half, adding that global M&A value reached $2.32trillion in H2 2020 and transactions’ activity rebounded by 123% between H1 and H2.
According to the statement, “heightened deal activity looks set to continue with nearly half of responding business leaders (49%) planning to acquire assets in the next 12 months, beating the 11-year average (47%), according to CCB23. In addition, nearly two-thirds of executives (65%) plan to acquire cross-border targets, as they look to enhance capabilities and products needed for growth. Financial Services, Consumer and Retail, Telecommunications, Technology and Healthcare top the list of the most acquisitive sectors.