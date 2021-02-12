Business

EY: COVID-19 emboldened business executives on strategies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 crisis has pushed business executives into resetting their Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and investment strategies, as part of measures to secure growth for their businesses in the post-pandemic world, the 23rd edition of the EY Global Capital Confidence Barometer (CCB23) shows.

EY said in a press release that the findings of the report showed that as the C-suite (highest-ranking senior executives in organisations) plans for a post-pandemic business landscape, “the majority of respondents (86%) say that they conducted a comprehensive strategy and portfolio review in 2020. For twothirds (66%) of that group this was unplanned and a direct response to changing events.” It stated that despite a collapse in M&A in the first half of the year, deal making in 2020 reached the highest transactions value on record in the second half, adding that global M&A value reached $2.32trillion in H2 2020 and transactions’ activity rebounded by 123% between H1 and H2.

According to the statement, “heightened deal activity looks set to continue with nearly half of responding business leaders (49%) planning to acquire assets in the next 12 months, beating the 11-year average (47%), according to CCB23. In addition, nearly two-thirds of executives (65%) plan to acquire cross-border targets, as they look to enhance capabilities and products needed for growth. Financial Services, Consumer and Retail, Telecommunications, Technology and Healthcare top the list of the most acquisitive sectors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria loses $36bn to foreign shipping firms in 4 years

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria has lost $36billion to foreign vessels freighting Nigerian wet and dry cargoes in the last four years.   The loss was attributed to Federal Government’s failure to implement the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to enable local ship owners participate in lifting cargoes as the country currently does not have a […]
Business

Border closure: ‘Nigeria merely flexed its muscles’

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

Trade experts in Ghana have criticized Nigeria’s bully attitude that led to the closure of its land borders from August 2019 till December 2020, and cautioned that, that kind of decision would not be condoned by the Af- CFTA. Eye on Port quoted a former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, and the Member for […]
Business

Inactive mobile lines decline to 89m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile network operators in the country gained more revenue from their issued lines in June as the number of inactive users reduced from 94.6 million in May to 89 million. This means that about five million lines that had been inactive were used in the month. A mobile line is said to be inhelp active […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica