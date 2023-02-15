Business

EY expects ‘massive approval’ in vote to split up company

Partners in EY are expected to give approval for spinning off the company’s consulting arm and listing it on the stock market by the end of the year, a senior EY official said on Tuesday. According to Reuters, over 13,000 partners – out of EY’s 365,400 staff – are due to vote on the divestiture plan in April with the outcome known quickly, said Marie- Laure Delarue, EY’s global vice chair for assurance and member of the company’s global executive. “We expect a massive approval, but it’s not to say there is still not a lot of work to do,” Delarue told Reuters.

“A lot of our clients tell us it makes total sense, but you have to do it right. Regulators are, in general, supportive.” Just over half of EY’s 145 country networks will vote on splitting each national network into separate auditing and consultancy units. It is a move which does not make sense for all networks, Delarue said. Country networks which vote to reject splitting up would stay with what remains of EY, which will include advisory, tax and sustainability services alongside auditing, she said. EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, is one of the world’s ‘Big Four’ auditors, along with Deloitte, PwC and KPMG. It had revenues of $45.4 billion in the year to June 2022.

The “Newco” will account for $25 billion of revenue and 7,000 partners, with what’s left of EY representing $20 billion and 6,000 partners. The divestiture has raised questions over attracting and retaining auditors when the consulting side has traditionally been better paid, an issue Delarue said regulators have raised.

 

