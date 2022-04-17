News

Eyeing green vote, Macron vows to exit oil, coal and gas

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Emmanuel Macron promised on Saturday to make France the “first great nation” to stop using oil, coal and gas as energy sources, in a pitch to young and green voters he fears could abstain in next week’s election runoff.

In a rally in the Mediterranean city of Marseille, which voted massively for left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round of voting, Macron sought to widen what opinion polls show as a small lead over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen, reports Reuters.

Ahead of the April 24 runoff, the presidential race is being fought on the left, with both contenders seeking to attract voters who chose Melenchon in the first round last Sunday.

Macron said he would put his next prime minister directly in charge of what he called “green planning”, appealing to left-wing voters’ nostalgia for post-war Communist-inspired central planning while tapping into 21st century worries about climate change.

“I have heard the anxiety amongst our young people,” Macron told flag-waving supporters at a park overlooking the Old Port in Marseille, France’s second city.

“This prime minister’s mission will be to make France the first great nation to exit gas, oil and coal. It’s possible, and we’ll do it,” Macron said. “Between coal and gas on one hand, and nuclear on the other, I choose nuclear.”

The president wants to build six new nuclear reactors and launch studies for another eight, increase solar energy capacity tenfold and build 50 wind farms at sea by mid-century. He also wants to insulate 700,000 homes per year to save energy.
Macron, a centrist, also said he wanted to create a national day of nature in May every year. He slammed Le Pen as a “climate sceptic”.

Melenchon came third on April 10 with more than 21% of the vote and as both runoff candidates seek to attract his supporters, Le Pen is going for the more working-class, rural part of that electorate by focusing on the cost of living, rising food costs and high petrol prices following the war in Ukraine.

Macron, meanwhile, is trying to woo the more educated, centre-left and urban segments of Melenchon supporters.

An opinion poll for Ipsos on Saturday showed 33% of Melenchon’s voters planned to vote for Macron, 16% for Le Pen and 51% were undecided.

Thousands of anti-far right protesters marched across the country on Saturday as opponents of Le Pen seek to form a united front to prevent her from winning the runoff.

In Marseille, Mehdi Sam, a 25-year old IT engineer and left-wing voter said he found Macron’s programme on the environment interesting, but added that his father, who voted Melenchon in the first round, was planning to abstain in the runoff.

“I think that’s a mistake. I can understand that not everything suits him (in Macron) … but we forget what’s on the other side: a camp that’s extreme, with very negative values, and that’s not the France I want for tomorrow,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Eminent Nigerians: How #EndSARS crisis can be resolved

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Regina Otokpa

Some eminent Nigerians under the auspices of Concerned Nigerians have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate steps to address the widening trust deficit between the government and the President on the one hand, and the Nigerian youth and its people on the other.   The eminent Nigerians who made the call sequel to the […]
News

2023: INEC creates 4104 polling units in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 4,104 polling units across the 21 local government areas of Adamawa State that is aimed at bringing polling units closer to voters. This development, INEC said, comprised the existing 2,609 polling units and 1,495 voting points, which were now converted into full-fledged pollingunitsmakingatotalof 4,104. Adamawa State Resident […]
News

HoS: FG transforming civil service with technological innovations

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi –Esan, yesterday in Abuja said the Federal Government had commenced an aggressive deployment of technological innovations for the transformation of the public service sector. She said that government had realised the critical role which technological innovations play in developing global economy, and therefore, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica