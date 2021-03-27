‘Eyimofe’ is set to premiere in cinemas

Arie and Chuko Esiri’s critically acclaimed feature, ‘Eyimofe’ (This Is My Desire) is finally set to make its theatrical release. Following its impressive festival run, the 2020 Berlinale premiered film has now been confirmed for an April 23 release.

Shot in 16mm across 48 locations in Nigeria, the GDN Studios Production work written by Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa Adeyemo, follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician and Rosa, a hairdresser and their quest for a better life as immigrants.

‘Eyimofe’ stars Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, Sadiq Daba, Tomiwa Edun, Jacobs Alexander, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, and Lala Akindoju (who doubles as casting director) among others. The feature is executive produced by Maiden Alex Ibru, Toke Alex Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Kayode Akindele and Ifeoma Esiri.

Like this: Like Loading...