'Eyimofe' is set to premiere in cinemas

Arie and Chuko Esiri’s critically acclaimed feature, ‘Eyimofe’ (This Is My Desire) is finally set to make its theatrical release. Following its impressive festival run, the 2020 Berlinale premiered film has now been confirmed for an April 23 release.

Shot in 16mm across 48 locations in Nigeria, the GDN Studios Production work written by Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa Adeyemo, follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician and Rosa, a hairdresser and their quest for a better life as immigrants.

‘Eyimofe’ stars Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, Sadiq Daba, Tomiwa Edun, Jacobs Alexander, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, and Lala Akindoju (who doubles as casting director) among others. The feature is executive produced by Maiden Alex Ibru, Toke Alex Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Kayode Akindele and Ifeoma Esiri.

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Davido opens up on intimate life, celebrity crush

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, is known for dropping club bangers and showing off his cute daughters. His love for fiancee, Chioma Rowland, is also another thing he does little to hide. In a recent interview with The Beat FM, the hitmaker shared some pretty interesting things about himself that not so many […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Lockdown: Trikytee, Ozo miss chance to be in final five 

Posted on Author Reporter

    Edwin Usoboh   Sunday night was fraught with tension as everyone was curious as to who would join Nengi, Neo and Vee to make the final five of the BBNaija Lockdown competition. At the end of the night, Trikytee and Ozo were the ones to miss out after they were evicted. Last week […]
Arts & Entertainments

No Time to Die: Bond 25 pushed back again to April 2021

Posted on Author Reporter

  The next James Bond thriller, No Time to Die, has been delayed yet again as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 25th instalment of the spy franchise was originally scheduled to open in April 2020 but when cinemas shuttered, it was pushed back to November. With the box office still not back to normal, […]

