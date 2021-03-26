Eyimofe set for Lagos premiere

Eyimofe, a Nollywood movie which depicts the quest of Nigerians to emigrate to foreign shores for greener pastures, is set for premiere in Lagos on April 18. The premiere of the movie is expected to take place at EbonyLife place in Victoria Island, Lagos, according to a statement by GDN Studios, which belongs to The Guardian Group. The statement added that the movie will then be allowed in cinemas across the country from Friday, April 23.

The movie, co-directed by brothers –Arie and Chuko Esiri — as their debut feature film, has received positive critical acclaims by festival directors, international viewers, entertainment industry stakeholders, and critics. T ragedy and fate intervene as two Nigerians try to better the lives of their families. Eyimofe (This is My Desire) is a film about two people’s quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign shores. After Mofe loses his family and Rosa fails to deliver on a promise, their travel plans collapse forcing them to reconsider living abroad.

As time passes and wounds heal, they learn the future they desperately seek can be built at home. Speaking about the movie, the brothers, in a joint statement, said: “Eyimofe is very special to both of us – not just because it’s our first full-length feature, but due to the amazing support we have received from the cast, crew, and a host of backers. “We’re grateful to GDN Studios for allowing us to tell this touching story without compromising on production values and for helping to give the film the global exposure it has received. Audiences abroad have taken this movie to their hearts and we look forward to having Nigerians embrace it, even as they discuss some of the issues it raises about the human condition.”

‘Eyinmofe’ has been selected for festivals in twenty countries to date including the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival 2020, where it had its world premiere; the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival; and the American Film Institute (AFI) Film Festival. Speaking on the massive reception the movie has enjoyed internationally, Toke Alex Ibru, the executive producer, said the movie has surpassed expectations. “We’ve been encouraged by the tremendous reception the film has received in London, Berlin, São Paolo (Brazil), Los Angeles and other cities.

It’s really exciting to bring Eyimofe home to Nigeria and see how audiences react to seeing our lives portrayed onscreen in such a realistic way.” she said. Since its inception at international festivals, the movie has gone to garner numerous awards including ‘Winner, Best Fiction, New Filmmakers’ at the São Paulo International Film Festival (Brazil), and ‘Winner, Achille Valdata Award’ at the Torino Film Festival (Italy).

